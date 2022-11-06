The swim teams from Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto competed in the Region 2A-3 Meet on Saturday night at the North Shore Aquatics Complex in St. Petersburg and each school will be sending swimmers to the Class 2A State Championships Saturday in Stuart.

Drew Jenkins of Citrus qualified in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Grace Burkholder of Lecanto will compete in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Josh Ambrose of Lecanto qualified in the 100 backstroke, Dean Carey of Crystal River will swim in three events — the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay with teammates Tyler Penn, Garrett Hickman and Landon Vincent.

