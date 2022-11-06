Josh Ambrose of Lecanto swims the 100 backstroke during the district meet last month in Ocala. On Saturday at regionals in St. Petersburg the Panther placed fourth in the event to qualify for the state meet.
Landon Vincent of Crystal River swims to a title in the 200 freestyle last month at districts in Ocala. On Saturday at regionals Vincent was part of the Pirates' state-qualifying 200 freestyle relay team.
Drew Jenkins of Citrus dives into the pool to start the 100 backstroke last month at districts in Ocala. On Saturday at regionals Jenkins placed third in the event to qualify for state. He also advanced in the 100 freestyle.
Josh Ambrose of Lecanto swims the 100 backstroke during the district meet last month in Ocala. On Saturday at regionals in St. Petersburg the Panther placed fourth in the event to qualify for the state meet.
Landon Vincent of Crystal River swims to a title in the 200 freestyle last month at districts in Ocala. On Saturday at regionals Vincent was part of the Pirates' state-qualifying 200 freestyle relay team.
Drew Jenkins of Citrus dives into the pool to start the 100 backstroke last month at districts in Ocala. On Saturday at regionals Jenkins placed third in the event to qualify for state. He also advanced in the 100 freestyle.
The swim teams from Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto competed in the Region 2A-3 Meet on Saturday night at the North Shore Aquatics Complex in St. Petersburg and each school will be sending swimmers to the Class 2A State Championships Saturday in Stuart.
Drew Jenkins of Citrus qualified in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Grace Burkholder of Lecanto will compete in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Josh Ambrose of Lecanto qualified in the 100 backstroke, Dean Carey of Crystal River will swim in three events — the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay with teammates Tyler Penn, Garrett Hickman and Landon Vincent.
At regionals, Jenkins won the 100 free in 49.34 and was third in the 100 back in 56.35. Ambrose finished right behind him in the 100 back in fourth place with a time of 56.59.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Burkholder placed third in the 100 free in 53.49 and fourth in the 100 breast in 1:09.06.
Carey placed third in both his individual events, with a time of 22.70 in the 50 free and 50.38 in the 100 free. The Pirate 200 free relay squad also finished third in 1:34.43.
The top two finishers in the individual events and winning relay teams automatically qualified for state. At-large bids were handed out to the rest of the top performers throughout the state.
In the team standings, the Lecanto girls finished fourth, Crystal River ninth and Citrus 11th. In the boys meet, Crystal River took fourth, Lecanto sixth and Citrus 11th.
Other top-four finishers at regionals from the county who didn't advance to state were the following:
The Lecanto girls 200 medley relay team of Allie Riopel, Burkholder, Lia Richards and Blakely Messer finished fourth in 2:01.51 and the 400 free relay foursome of Richards, Riopel, Lorelei Mohammadbhoy and Burkholder placed third in 4:04.10.
The Lecanto boys 200 medley relay team of Nicholas Colitz, Mateo Valach, Ambrose and Logan Barbieri placed fourth in 1:52.78.
Valach finished fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.87.
Scott Knight of Crystal River placed third in 1-meter diving with a score of 229.80.
Ambrose took fourth in the 100 butterfly in 56.84.
Vincent of Crystal River finished fourth in the 500 free in 5:36.31.
In the boys 400 free relay, the Crystal River team of Hickman, Vincent, Penn and Carey placed second in 3:34.73 and the Lecanto foursome of Ambrose, Colitz, Barbieri and Valach took third in 3:39.32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.