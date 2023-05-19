The annual Student Athletic Recognitions (STARS) banquet was held Thursday night at the College of Central Florida in Lecanto.
The athletes of the year in Citrus County for each high school sport were announced, and awards were also handed out for scholar-athletes of the year, Will Bleakley MVPs and overall female and male athletes of the year.
Here are this year's winners:
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Fall
Volleyball - Mallori Grey, senior, Lecanto
Boys Golf - Luke Wood, junior, Citrus
Girls Golf - Mikayla Pungsuwan, freshman, Lecanto
Boys Cross Country - Logan Shaw, senior, Citrus
Girls Cross Country - Catalina Veldwijk, junior, Lecanto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.