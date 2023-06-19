The Lecanto Kids Summer Spirit Camp got underway Monday in the high school gym and continues through Thursday.
Campers age 4-15 are taught cheers, dances and tumbling by the Lecanto junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders. Approximately 75 kids are taking part in the third year for the camp.
