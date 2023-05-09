A trio of Citrus County softball teams had their names called when the regional playoff brackets were recently announced.
Citrus knew it was in after winning a third district title in a row last week at home in come-from-behind fashion against Nature Coast Tech.
Lecanto and Crystal River both lost in district tournament play and had to hope for at-large berths into the playoffs, which both received based on their body of work throughout the season.
Citrus and Crystal River will start regional play Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the road.
In Region 4A-2, Citrus (19-5), seeded eighth, travels to Eagle Lake to take on top-ranked in both the region and Class 4A, Lake Region (22-5).
The winner advances to the regional semifinals May 16 against either Bishop Moore or Eau Gallie.
At the same time the Hurricanes are playing, Crystal River (17-9) will also be in action in Alachua against Santa Fe (15-9).
The Pirates are seeded fourth in Region 3A-2, but the No. 5 seed Raiders get to host as district champions.
The winner of that contest takes on either top seed Hernando or Trinity Catholic in the semifinals on May 16.
No. 8 seed Lecanto (10-9) plays in the Region 5A-2 quarterfinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Auburndale (19-8).
The Panthers got into the playoffs as the eighth-ranked team in the region, while the Bloodhounds are top-ranked in the region and fourth overall in 5A.
The winner of that quarterfinal contest moves on to the semifinals May 16 against either Osceola or Horizon.
