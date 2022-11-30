Lecanto and Crystal River had breakthrough seasons in boys soccer last winter and are looking for more, while Citrus and Seven Rivers Christian look to improve on their last campaigns.
The Panthers finished 13-7-3 last season, which included Gulf Coast 8 Conference and Citrus County championships. Several key players from that squad graduated, but plenty return with that title-winning experience, including all-Chronicle finalist for player of the year honors and all-GC8 selection Eliah McNeill and all-Chronicle goalkeeper William Graff.
"Some key losses for sure from last year, but a good core group of kids returning along with some talented new faces," Lecanto head coach Austin D'Anna said. "After the successes from last season — GC8 Champs, Citrus County champs, most wins in a season according to MaxPreps in 12-plus years — this year is about how we respond to a little bit more pressure to perform. Success isn’t just handed to you and we need players to step up and show out in the big moments.
"It’s all about peaking come playoff time this year. I anticipate lots of growth from this group and I’m excited to be a part of it."
Crystal River, like Lecanto, also had its best season in many years last winter, finishing with an 11-6-1 mark.
Returners include all-GC8 and all-Chronicle selections Austin Edwards and Tyler Penn, but losses include Chronicle player of the year Naed Rivera to graduation and all-Chronicle midfielder Carson Edwards to a preseason injury.
"After one of the most successful boys soccer seasons for CRHS in many years, we are a team trying to find our way in the early season," head coach Kent Edwards said. "We have a mix of players with veterans, new players to the program and developing players who are all trying to work together to build a team. With a shortened high school soccer season, we are looking to improve game by game, so that we can compete in the district tournament at the end of the season."
Citrus is coming off a rare down season after a 4-10-2 finish last winter.
But a strong group of returning players, including all-Chronicle goalkeeper Brayden Moeller and all-Chronicle utility player Logan Shaw, has the Hurricanes expecting a turnaround season.
"Citrus boys soccer is returning a core group from last year’s team and players who have been a part of the boys program for the past couple of years," Citrus head coach Josh McKenna said. "That core group has displayed a positive work ethic and mentality for the first couple of weeks of the season. Mixed in with the key newcomers and entirety of the team, this year’s team is aiming to compete for both the district and the conference title this year."
A year after winning a district championship and losing just two games, Seven Rivers Christian took a bit of a step back last season with a 7-7 mark. A handful of key veterans, including all-Chronicle goalkeeper Nehemiah Vann, are hoping to contend for more titles.
"The leadership that I get from this kid is awesome. He just does some super stuff as far as leading by example and talking," head coach Steve Meehan said of Vann.
"We could be good, we just haven't figured it out yet. We've only had eight practices because of football," Meehan said. "We have a good core of sophomores and juniors who are coming up who will be good players. I probably have five really good midfielders who will come out of that 10th grade class."
The Warriors opened the season Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Real Life. Sam Brown, Elijah Albarece and Charlie Leonard scored goals and Vann had a shutout in net.
Citrus
Coach: Josh McKenna.
Key returners: Brayden Moeller, senior, goalkeeper; Logan Shaw, senior, midfielder; Braden Worley, senior, midfielder; Henry Trochez, sophomore, midfielder; Austin Hooker, senior, defender/midfielder; Shaun Jonaitis, senior, defender; Nicholas Estevez; sophomore, defender; Shaun Parker, junior, defender.
Key newcomers: Jacob Miranda, junior, midfielder; Joel Cook, junior, midfielder/forward.
Key losses from last year's team: Logan Smerecki and Justin Simpson.
Crystal River
Coach: Kent Edwards.
Key returners: Austin Edwards, senior; Tyler Penn, sophomore; Ichabod Borton, senior; Ryan Ovaska, senior.
Key newcomers: Dominik Nuzzo, junior; Christoph Heuer, junior.
Key losses: Naed Rivera, Ian Buckingham and Carson Edwards.
Lecanto
Coach: Austin D'Anna.
Key returners: Elijah McNeill, senior, midfielder; Aidan Schell, senior, forward; Alexander Hurley, senior, defender; Zachary Seneriz, junior, forward; William Graff, junior, goalkeeper; Zechariah McNeill, junior, midfielder.
Key newcomers: Morgan Resch, senior, defender; Wade Aller, junior, defender; Braden Phillips, junior, defender; Sebastian Ortega, junior, forward; Brandon Leon, freshman, midfielder.
Key losses: Cameron Burd, K-Sea Quillen, Braeden Williams, Connor Simpson and Peter Perge.
Seven Rivers Christian
Coach: Steve Meehan.
Key returners: Nehemiah Vann, Sam Brown, Charlie Leonard, Sean Graham, Elijah Albarece and Aaron Culi.
Key newcomers: NA.
Key losses: Alex Eden, Mario Aguilera and Carmelo Cordero.
