Elijah McNeill of Lecanto, left, and Crystal River’s Michael Paul battle for control of the ball Nov. 14 in Lecanto. McNeill was a big part of last year's Panthers team that won Gulf Coast 8 Conference and Citrus County championships.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

Lecanto and Crystal River had breakthrough seasons in boys soccer last winter and are looking for more, while Citrus and Seven Rivers Christian look to improve on their last campaigns.

The Panthers finished 13-7-3 last season, which included Gulf Coast 8 Conference and Citrus County championships. Several key players from that squad graduated, but plenty return with that title-winning experience, including all-Chronicle finalist for player of the year honors and all-GC8 selection Eliah McNeill and all-Chronicle goalkeeper William Graff.

