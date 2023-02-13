Seven Rivers Christian junior defensive lineman Kamryn Johnson records one of his five sacks this past season. On Monday, Johnson was one of six Warriors named to the FloridaHSFootball.com 2022 Sunshine State Athletic Conference All-State Football Team. Johnson was named to the Second Team Defense.
Seven Rivers Christian junior defensive lineman Kamryn Johnson records one of his five sacks this past season. On Monday, Johnson was one of six Warriors named to the FloridaHSFootball.com 2022 Sunshine State Athletic Conference All-State Football Team. Johnson was named to the Second Team Defense.
Six members of the Seven Rivers Christian football team were honored Monday when FloridaHSFootball.com released its 2022 Sunshine State Athletic Conference All-State Football Team.
The Warriors went 7-3 this past fall and reached the semifinals of the SSAC 5A playoffs. Two seniors were honored, along with four juniors.
“Proud of them. Excited that four of them are coming back,” Seven Rivers Christian head coach Monty Vann said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Junior offensive lineman Drew Jackson was named to the First Team Offense.
Members of the Second Team Offense included senior quarterback Nehemiah Vann and junior tight end Nathan Tidwell.
Vann finished the season with 1,845 passing yards and had 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 607 yards and nine touchdowns. Tidwell had 321 receiving yards and a pair of scores.
Named to the Second Team Defense were Warrior junior defensive lineman Kamryn Johnson and junior linebacker Carson de Beer.
Johnson had 41 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and tied for the team lead with five sacks. de Beer had a team-high 86 tackles – 13 for a loss – and tied Johnson for the team lead with five sacks.
Senior Brent Summers was named honorable mention after an outstanding final season at running back and linebacker. He had 1,004 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns and 63 tackles on defense.
Although he was pleased with six players being selected, coach Vann felt a couple of his players could have been placed on higher teams.
“Felt bad for Brent. Thought he deserves to get it at LB/RB with only playing eight games. He is better than the guys on there,” he said. “Felt Nehemiah got slighted as well. Wish they would take in consideration the talented weapons (First Team quarterback Anthony Barbar of) Westminster had to throw to and the youth of the weapons Nehemiah had to throw to. But at the end of the day, it comes back down to numbers and it is what it is.”
From FloridaHSFootball.com: “The 2022 Sunshine State Athletic Conference All-State Football Teams compiled by FloridaHSFootball.com founder and publisher Joshua Wilson along with the consideration of nominations received from coaches, the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA), statistics on MaxPreps, and consultation of all-area/all-county teams as published by various media outlets from around the state. Nominations, statistics, and strength of schedule were considered as the primary factors for selection to the All-State teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.