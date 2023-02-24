reed

Blaine Reed, yellow headgear, is among six Crystal River wrestlers who advanced to the second day of the Region 1A-2 wrestling tournament at Palm Bay Magnet School in Melbourne. The action concludes Saturday.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

It was a very strong first day for the Crystal River wrestling team at the Region 1A-2 Championships held at Palm Bay Magnet School in Melbourne.

The Pirates sent 10 grapplers to the state-qualifying tournament and by the end of the first day of wrestling six Pirates are still alive, including five semifinalists.

