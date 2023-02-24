Blaine Reed, yellow headgear, is among six Crystal River wrestlers who advanced to the second day of the Region 1A-2 wrestling tournament at Palm Bay Magnet School in Melbourne. The action concludes Saturday.
It was a very strong first day for the Crystal River wrestling team at the Region 1A-2 Championships held at Palm Bay Magnet School in Melbourne.
The Pirates sent 10 grapplers to the state-qualifying tournament and by the end of the first day of wrestling six Pirates are still alive, including five semifinalists.
The action will continue Saturday morning at approximately 10 a.m. The top four place finishers at each weight class will advance to next week’s state finals.
“Overall, we are very proud of how our team wrestled today. We knew coming into today that we had a good shot at advancing four into the semifinals. We are going into tomorrow with five,” head coach Guy Touchton said. “Some of our kids either beat kids they previously lost to or made it a full six minutes with kids that had pinned them before.
“We concentrate on conditioning, and I think it was clear that we are more conditioned than most teams. We’ve told our kids to wrestle for six minutes and we have a chance. They did exactly that it worked out well for us. Tomorrow is another day, and we will be ready.”
Reaching the semifinals and needing just one win Saturday to clinch a state berth are 113-pounder Blaine Reed, Mason Cosgrove at 138, 160-pounder Payton Godfrey, Joel Velazquez at 182 and 220-pounder Tim Gray.
Reed had a pair of first-period falls; Cosgrove had a pin and 6-2 decision win; Godfrey received a forfeit and won his quarterfinal match by fall; Velazquez recorded a pair of pins; and Gray had a pin in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye.
The sixth Pirate still wrestling on Saturday will be Lucas Addington at 145, who lost his first match of the day but battled back with a pair of consolation match wins. He needs two wins to clinch a state appearance.
Losing twice on Friday to have their seasons end were Aiden Reed at 106, Benjamin Williams at 152, Houston Erlandson at 170 and Bryce Blankenship at 195.
