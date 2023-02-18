Christopher Albury of Citrus, top, earns back points against Mason Hughes of River Ridge during their quarterfinal match at 160 pounds Saturday. Albury won the match 14-10 and placed third at districts.
The Citrus and Lecanto wrestling teams both advanced six wrestlers out of Saturday's District 2A-5 Meet held at Land O' Lakes High School.
The Hurricanes finished fifth out of seven teams with 94 points, while the Panthers placed sixth with 82 points. Land O' Lakes and Springstead tied for the district title with 223 points each.
Both county teams crowned one individual champion.
Returning state qualifier Lorenzo Macatol of Lecanto claimed the 106-pound title. The Panther pinned Anthony Zupo of Land O' Lakes in the semifinals and then defeated Perry Brown of Fivay in the title bout, 4-0.
Citrus' district champion was 195-pounder Aaron Reynolds, who pinned his way through the tournament. The Hurricane decked Aiden Infante of River Ridge in 1:58 in the quarterfinals, flattened Daniel Recla of Land O' Lakes in 1:13 in the semifinals and stuck Pedro Class of Springstead in 5:08 in the championship bout.
Other regional qualifiers for Lecanto are James Greene, third at 145, Denis Ferderer, third at 152, Constantine Moskes, third at 170, Logan Feuston, fourth at 195, and Brandon Larose, fourth at 285.
Citrus' other top-four finishers to reach regionals were Bradley Franklin, fourth at 113, Gabriel Waller, fourth at 126, Charlie Smith, fourth at 132, Matthew McHugh, fourth at 138, and Christopher Albury, third at 160.
The Region 2A-2 Meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Brandon High School. The top four place finishers at each weight class will advance to the state tournament.
