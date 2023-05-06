Jurisah Bailey of Seven Rivers Christian won a regional triple jump title for the second year in a row with her leap of 36-feet 9-inches at the Region 1A-2 Championships on Saturday at Mount Dora Christian Academy.
MOUNT DORA — Jurisah Bailey repeated as a regional champion, while Kamryn Johnson claimed his first regional title to lead the Seven Rivers Christian track and field teams at the Region 1A-2 Championships held Saturday at Mount Dora Christian Academy.
The top two place finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state meet in two weeks, so Bailey and Johnson are assured of trips to the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on May 17.
Bailey, a seventh grader, won the girls triple jump regional crown for the second year in a row with a winning leap of 36-feet 9-inches.
“I’m really excited for it, especially since I’m only in seventh grade,” she said. “Pretty good for being in seventh grade.”
Bailey, who also does softball and flag football in the spring, said she works on track when she can.
“Normally I have track practice, then softball practice, then flag football practice. So I just have to work with my schedule,” she said.
Johnson had a personal-best toss of 45-10 1/2 to claim the shot put title at the same venue he won districts two weeks earlier.
“This is probably the best thing that’s ever happened, really,” Johnson said. “I’m really happy. I wasn’t really expecting to get first today but I put in a lot more work and I think it paid off now.”
The Warrior knew when his second of four throws went 13.98 meters (45-10 1/2) he had locked up a state meet bid.
“That was going to get me top two right there. I definitely thought I was going to get top two with that throw,” he said. “It’s definitely a relief. We all come out here wanting to throw far and when you come out and PR, it’s like a really good gift from God.
“It’s a big achievement for me and I hope to do good at states.”
Sixth-grade distance runner Mary Summers also punched her ticket to state with a runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter run with a personal-best time of 5:16.62. That was 10 seconds better than her previous best time from districts.
Summers is also looking to earn an at-large bid to state in the 3,200 after placing fourth in that event with a clocking of 11:39.89, which was 14 seconds better than her previous record.
After the top two finishers in each of the four regionals, 10 at-large bids are handed out in each event across the state based on regional performance.
Julia Shipes is all but guaranteed another trip to state after taking third in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 17-9 and a third-place jump of 4-11 3/4 in the high jump.
But Shipes was injured when she rolled her ankle coming off the high jump pit on her final successful jump, which ended her day.
If Shipes does make it to state in both events, the question will be how well she has healed in a week and a half. She placed in the high jump last year at state and qualified in the long jump.
All of the Warriors in field events performed well on Saturday.
Nehemiah Vann finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 127-10 and will likely be right on the edge for an at-large state bid.
Annalise de Beer placed seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 33-11 1/4 and 10th in both the javelin in 86-5 and discus with a toss of 87-8.
On the track, Emily Eden was ninth in the 100 in 12.96 and seventh in the 200 in 26.78. Bailey finished 13th in the 100 with a time of 13.41 and fifth in the 200 in 26.46, which may be close to an at-large berth.
Sean Graham placed 10th in the boys 100 in 11.44 and also 10th in the 200 in 23.42.
