Seven Rivers Christian looks to advance to a state title game, while Lecanto is out to earn a school-record eighth victory and lock down a district title this Friday, as the Lecanto schools are the lone county football teams still playing in week 11.
Legacy Charter (5-3) at Seven Rivers Christian (7-2), SSAC 5A Semifinals, 7 p.m.
Thanks to the fourth-seeded Eagles upsetting North Division No. 1 seed Bishop Snyder 25-13 last week, the second-seeded Warriors get to host a second Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A playoff game in a row.
Seven Rivers Christian started slowly last Friday at home against Cedar Creek Christian but rolled in the second half to a 53-20 quarterfinal triumph.
The winner of Friday night's semifinal advances to the 5A state championship game Saturday, Nov. 5 in Lakeland against either Out-of-Door Academy or Saint Stephen's Episcopal, who play Friday for the SSAC 5A South Division title.
"Program-wise I would say it's one of the bigger games. Anytime you get a chance to play for a state title — or get into a state title game — it's going to boost the morale of your program. It's a really big game for our program," head coach Monty Vann said. "Our guys are expecting to win."
Both teams boast outstanding quarterbacks who take care of the ball very well.
Nehemiah Vann has completed 51% of his passes for 1,672 yards, 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the Warriors. His Eagle counterpart Liam Lamprect has completed 60% of his passes for 1,118 yards and 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
"This game has the potential of going pretty long, just because we're both passing teams," coach Vann said. "They have a quarterback who slings the ball pretty good, and he has a couple athletic targets. We have to have great eye discipline on defense and stick to our man. He's a scrambler, so we have to teach our guys the longer the play, the deeper we get.
"We've had a good week of practice and I think we have a really good game plan matching their formations. Our guys know what's coming."
Both QBs also spread the ball around. Four Warriors have 230 or more receiving yards, led by Noah Magill with 751 yards and 14 touchdowns. For Legacy Charter, five players have more than 100 receiving yards, with Dariyon Gordon and Jackson Adams both over 200 yards with five touchdown catches apiece.
The Eagles only have recorded 4.5 sacks all season, so Nehemiah Vann should have plenty of time to find his targets.
"They don't bring much pressure. Our offensive line is really hitting their stride, so I think we're going to be fine up-front wise, and Nehemiah will have plenty of time," coach Vann said. "We just have to catch the ball on the back end. We should be pretty successful Friday night. We just have to relax. We have a young receiving group."
It will be the job of the Warrior defense to make life uncomfortable for Lamprect in the pocket. Leading the charge will be Carson de Beer, Nathan Tidwell and Kamryn Johnson, who all have four sacks and double-digit tackles for a loss on the season.
"Our defense has been playing very well, especially of late," coach Vann said. "Our defense is the key to winning this ball game."
The running game appears to favor the Warriors, with Brent Summers leading the pack with 809 rushing yard and 14 touchdowns, while Nehemiah Vann has added 572 yards on the ground and eight scores. Kyle Dorsey is the leading rusher for the Eagles with 421 yards and four of the team's five touchdowns on the ground this season.
"Brent is a great weapon to have. He's a talented running back and it takes a lot of pressure off Nehemiah, especially catching the ball out of the backfield. He hasn't dropped a pass all year," coach Vann said.
Lecanto (7-2) at Springstead (8-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers forced a three-way tie for the Suburban District 3A-6 title last week with a resounding 50-0 home win over Citrus. Lecanto currently holds the tiebreaker to win the district crown outright, as the Panthers are ranked higher than Gulf and River Ridge heading into the final night of the regular season.
"If we can get that, it's going to feel so good," Lecanto head coach Wyndell "Chop" Alexander said. "That will be proof we've taken the next step. To be able to hang that on our mantel, that's something no one can take from us."
The Eagles also finished in a three-way tie for the Suburban District 4A-6 title with Mitchell and Land O' Lakes. As in Lecanto's district, the three teams went 1-1 against each other, so the rankings tiebreaker will be used to decide that district as well. Currently, Land O' Lakes is ranked highest, followed by Springstead and Mitchell.
"I think it's the perfect game going into the playoffs. It's kind of like a playoff game, because they're going to be going to the playoffs too I believe," Alexander said of Springstead.
The Eagles have not played since a 15-10 loss to Mitchell on Oct. 21, so the Eagles have had two weeks to fume over their lone loss of the season and prepare for the Panthers.
Along with their identical 3-1 district records and tying two other teams for the top of their respective leagues, the two squads also have tough defenses in common.
The Panthers have outscored their nine opponents 202-88 with three shutouts. The defense has 32 sacks, 66 tackles for a loss and caused 17 turnovers, including five interceptions by Darius Gainer.
The Eagles have outscored their nine foes 278-66 with three shutouts as well. The defense has 32 sacks, 97 tackles for a loss and caused 14 turnovers. Madden Buratczuk leads the defense with an eye-popping 18 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.
"They're stingy on defense. Their big players on defense are their two tackles. They have two solid linebackers and a really good safety," Alexander said. "They keep it real simple. They don't change a lot, no matter what formation you come out with. They play it really well. We have to find creative ways to get past them."
Two players on the Lecanto offense who have got past opposing defenses all season are running back Amir Wilson and Gainer at receiver. Wilson had 286 yards rushing and three TDs last week against Citrus and has 1,130 yards for the season with 11 touchdowns. Gainer averages 26.9 yards per catch and has six scores through the air.
"We've been consistent with the run and gotten better with the pass. I just feel like offensively now's the time we're going to start peaking. I don't think they've seen our best yet," Alexander said.
For the Eagles, it's a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Ayden Ferguson (891 yards passing with 11 touchdowns) and running back Connor McCazzio (839 yards rushing with nine touchdowns) leading the charge.
"They like to run these old school — like Stanford University — formations on offense," Alexander said. "They like to run the ball, but they have a good quarterback too."
