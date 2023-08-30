With eight of last season's all-Chronicle volleyball players gone to graduation — including all three finalists for player of the year — it was known coming into the fall there would be a lot of changes on the court for all four Citrus County teams.
That means a lot of new faces will be playing for county programs this fall, with some key returners sprinkled in to provide leadership.
Lecanto Panthers
Lecanto has been the team to beat in the county for several years, but the Panthers did lose a trio of all-Chronicle players in twin sisters Mallori and Mackenzi Grey and libero Kayla Negron. The Grey sisters shared Player of the Year honors as juniors and Mallori won again last season.
The Panthers welcome back all-Chronicle performer Devin Pulham for her sophomore season, along with veterans Summer Norrie — who missed last season with an injury — Jaela Richardson and Maddie Weedman.
Newcomers looking to make an impact on the varsity level include Carly Furniss, Neveah Recta, Kale Stevens and Abigail Tate.
"This will be a rebuilding season with still a lot of talent, but some positional changes for some players," head coach Wanda Grey said. "Excited to see what the season brings and how the team works together and performs on the court."
Citrus Hurricanes
Joining Lecanto in District 5A-5 this fall along with Cypress Creek, Fivay, Gulf, River Ridge and Wesley Chapel, is county rival Citrus. The Hurricanes welcome back a pair of juniors who earned all-Chronicle honors last season in outside hitter Sophie Wood and middle blocker Savannah Schulz.
Wood was also honorable mention all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference and the team MVP, while Shulz was named team offensive player of the year.
Also back are setter Rylie Williamson, outside hitter Rainie Grace Summers, libero and team defensive player of the year Hailey Bescher and right side Juliana Grace.
Several newcomers to the varsity give the Hurricanes excellent depth.
"We are looking forward to an exciting season with a solid team. We bring back a strong group of girls that have played together for a while with plenty of experience with our youth," head coach Jeff Wood said. "This team has great chemistry and will rely on how well they play together. We have a tough schedule and will be tested to prepare for the District/Region/State series."
Crystal River Pirates
Crystal River welcomes in a new head coach in Ashley Trachy and several new faces on the court with the graduation of a trio of all-Chronicle honorees, including Player of the Year finalist Bailee Einspahr.
Providing leadership for the Pirates will be varsity returners Anniston Leach and Deanna Knight at the net, setter Siena Conrad and libero Emma Algor.
Some new faces to watch this season at Crystal River include Athena Childs, Cahli Cook and Sage Einspahr.
"Excited for a new season with a lot of young talent and potential for improvement for years to come," Trachy said.
The Pirates will compete in District 4A-5 this season with Dunnellon, Eastside (Gainesville), North Marion and Santa Fe.
Seven Rivers Christian Warriors
Despite losing a lot of talent from last year's team, Seven Rivers Christian showed it will be strong once again this fall after preseason wins over Citrus (25-21, 15-25, 15-13) and Crystal River (29-27, 25-19).
"We graduated two last year and thought we’d have 10 returners. We ended up losing three other returners as well near the beginning of the season," head coach Cora Haggerty said. "After those unexpected loses, we had another three girls get injured during preseason, two of which — returner Izzy Bryant and newcomer Rebekah Driggers — will be out for the season. Remarkably, the girls have remained very optimistic about the season, they have worked really hard, and have come together as a team. This showed in our preseason matches."
Returning for the Warriors this fall are Nora Leonard and Tori Everts in the middle, Alex Johnson at libero, Braylee Strawn at outside hitter, Camila Venegas at setter and Alice Leonard at outside hitter.
Victoria Miterko, Gianna Zapate and Gracie Jennette add depth for the Warriors.
"While we are still a new group and have a lot of improving to do, the girls were able to play together as a team despite the new team dynamics, starting preseason with two wins," Haggerty said. "We are excited and optimistic for our challenging game schedule this season."
The Warriors compete in District 2A-9 with Academy at the Lakes, Cambridge, Classical Prep, Hernando Christian Academy, North Tampa Christian, Universal Academy and Victory Christian.
