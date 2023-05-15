Morgan Resch of Lecanto will compete in the Class 3A pole vault competition Friday at the state meet in Jacksonville. Resch is the lone returning state qualifier out of the five Panthers making the trip.
Morgan Resch of Lecanto will compete in the Class 3A pole vault competition Friday at the state meet in Jacksonville. Resch is the lone returning state qualifier out of the five Panthers making the trip.
Many of the top track athletes in Citrus County head to the University of North Florida in Jacksonville this week to end their seasons at the state championships.
Six athletes from Seven Rivers Christian will compete in the Class 1A FSHAA Track & Field State Championships on Wednesday.
The meet begins at 1 p.m., when Julia Shipes will be in the girls long jump and Kamryn Johnson throws in the boys shot put.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Shipes, a repeat state qualifier who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered at regionals, comes in with the fifth-best jump from regionals. Johnson, a regional champion in the shot put, has the seventh-best throw coming into his first appearance at the state meet.
Shipes will go from the long jump to the high jump at 3 p.m. A state medalist in that event last season, Shipes is seeded seventh entering state.
At 4 p.m. Nehemiah Vann makes his state debut in the boys discus, while Jurisah Bailey and Annalise de Beer compete in the girls triple jump. It is the second trip to state for Bailey, a seventh grader, while de Beer is making her state debut.
Vann is seeded 16th in the discus, while Bailey, a repeat regional champion, is seeded third in the triple jump and de Beer is seeded 18th in that event.
On the track, Warriors sixth grader Mary Summers will compete in the 1,600-meter run at 6:35 p.m. and the 3,200 at 8:25 p.m.
Summers comes in with the eighth-best time in the 1,600 and is seeded 15th in the 3,200.
A pair of Crystal River seniors will compete in the Class 2A FSHAA Track & Field State Championships on Thursday.
Bailee Einspahr, a state medalist in the girls javelin last season, returns in that event and will throw Thursday at 1 p.m. She is seeded 17th entering the competition.
Fellow Pirate senior Kasey Strom closes out her high school athletic career at state in the girls discus. She is seeded 18th coming into the meet and will throw at 2:30 p.m.
Five Lecanto athletes will compete in field events Friday at the Class 3A FSHAA Track & Field State Championships.
At 1 p.m., a trio of Panthers will be in action.
Sophomore Nathan Vanderhaar is seeded 15th in the boys high jump competition, junior Burke Malmberg is seeded eighth in the boys shot put and senior Mallori Grey is seeded sixth coming into the girls javelin competition.
It is the first trip to state for all three of those Panthers, and Donovan Foster, who is seeded 12th entering the boys triple jump, which gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
Returning state qualifier Morgan Resch is seeded seventh in the boys pole vault competition, which begins Friday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.