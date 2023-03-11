The high school tennis season is well underway, and it has been an impressive beginning for several teams in Citrus County. A trio of teams — the Citrus boys and both the Lecanto boys and girls — have yet to taste defeat this season with district tournaments just a month away.
Perfect Panthers
The Lecanto girls being undefeated is hardly a surprise, considering the team is nearly the same as the one that went to state two seasons ago. But the boys have been a pleasant surprise, finding ways to win every time out.
The Panther girls are led once again by No. 1 singles player Mirabelle Tahiri. The two-time Chronicle Player of the Year has never lost to a county opponent and has rarely tasted defeat at all in her career in singles or doubles.
Other starters returning for the Panthers are No. 2 singles player Nandini Karanam, No. 3 Jahnavi Kompella and No. 4 Shreya Lachireddy. Neveah Recta takes over at No. 5 singles.
"We are lucky to have most of our seeded players from last year returning as well as some young additions taking on seeded roles. The team has
been working hard this season and we look forward to postseason play," head coach Angela Rausch said. "Mirabelle is an exceptional leader both on and off the court. We are taking it one match at a time, also looking
at what went well during a match and what we need to focus on to improve."
The Panthers went to state as a team two years ago, while Tahiri and Karanam have qualified in doubles the past two seasons. Lecanto will be looking to defend its Gulf Coast 8 Conference championship and improve on last year's district runner-up finish.
And while the girls have steamrolled everyone this season, the Lecanto boys have had some close calls, but found ways to win.
Returning for the Panthers are Nicholas Blackstock, Austin Purinton and Josh Sevilla.
"We have two key returning players in our first and second seed, Nick Blackstock and Austin Purinton, but are still very young in the bottom half of our lineup," Rausch said. "We are looking to gain experience and improve each week and hope to improve our finish in the GC8 and district competition this season."
'Canes on a roll
The Citrus boys tennis team, much like the Lecanto girls, have yet to be tested halfway through the season, winning by 7-0 scores most nights.
Two-time district champion and 2021 state tournament singles semifinalist Riley Dodd returns for his senior campaign. Dodd also qualified for state in doubles the past two seasons but has a new partner this spring in Landon Hensley. The two have played very well together, not dropping a match.
Also back from last year's state tournament team is Mason Bryant. Logan Shaw and Caleb Blanch round out a very strong Hurricanes lineup.
"We have a solid team with experience. We are off to a great start," head coach Tia Nelson said. "Now that our boys have a taste of state, they are pretty hungry."
The Hurricanes did need to replace a pair of key starters in two-time doubles state qualifier Freddie Sansone and No. 3 singles player AJ Nelson, but the newcomers to the lineup have been up to the task.
The Citrus girls have nearly an all-new lineup this season. The lone starter back is Malena Hamilton, who was a district runner-up in No. 3 singles and finished undefeated in No. 2 doubles last season with sister Mia.
"So far we're doing really well. The girls are learning every single day. I've seen vast improvements from all of them," head coach Lita Stanton said. "I'm excited about what they're going to do at districts. A lot of the teams I've been seeing this year are fairly new. We lost a lot of amazing seniors across the board in our district."
Pirates look to peak
The Crystal River boys have nearly everyone back from last year's Gulf Coast 8 Conference championship and district runner-up squad.
Austin Edwards and Jacob Silvey currently hold down the top two singles spots and Carson Edwards recently returned from injury to slide in at No. 3 and join his brother once again in No. 1 doubles. Devon Hicks and Zachary Adams also return for the Pirates. Nathan Jackson has stepped up into a varsity role.
"CRHS looks forward to having a strong varsity tennis team this year with a lot of the team members returning for play," first-year head coach Mike Williams said. "It is a pleasure working with these young student-athletes."
The Crystal River girls, on the other hand, saw several team members graduate from last year's district runner-up squad. Included in that group were No. 1 singles player Zoe Gonzales, No. 2 and district champion Maddie Cobb and No. 4 singles district champion Megan Allen.
The lone returner to the varsity lineup is Emma Algor, who won districts in No. 5 singles last spring, and is now the Pirates' No. 1.
Newcomers to varsity include Rylee Elwell, Vijjearta Long, Lilyanna Rodriguez and Sarah Welzel
Warriors growing
The Warriors have welcomed many new players into the program this spring and the coaches have enjoyed watching the improvements made by everyone.
"So far we have truly enjoyed or first half of the season. It is amazing to see the major improvements of our players," head coach Marco Leene said. "We are happy to see that that so many players have joined the team for the first time, the team has increased significantly since last season.
"We are looking forward to the second half of a successful season, which will end in districts on April 10 and 11 at Oak Hall High School."
Members of the boys team are Charlie Leonard, Seth Eckhart, Daniel O'Neal, Zach Saint and Jackson Shipes.
Ten girls have gone out this season, including Graceann Schlisner, Julia Gaffney, Ruby Copeland, Victoria Everts, Nora Leonard, Natalee Borozny, Priscilla Crosthwaite, Bella Arcadipane, Mia Vega and Hannah Vann.
The sport is growing by leaps and bounds at Seven Rivers Christian.
"We do have six middle school girls and one middle school boy who are practicing and travel with us to matches as well. Tennis is really growing at our school," Leene said.
Girls Tennis
Citrus
Coach: Lita Stanton
Key returner: Malena Hamilton
Key newcomers: McKenna Heaton, Sharon Esteche, Lara Esteche, Aubrey Mueller
Key losses: Mia Hamilton, Kylie Grant and Eden Adera
Crystal River
Coach: Sandra Story
Key returners: Emma Algor and Rylee Elwell
Key newcomers: Vijjearta Long, Lilyanna Rodriguez and Sarah Welzel
Key losses: Zoe Gonzales, Maddie Cobb, Megan Allen and Erin Probst
Lecanto
Coach: Angela Rausch
Key returners: Mirabelle Tahiri, Sr.; Nandini Karanam, Jr.; Shreya Lachireddy, Sr.; Neveah Recta, So.; Sryia Chandrupatla, Jr.
Key newcomers: Eve Chastek, Fr.
Key losses: Kashin Mathur
Seven Rivers Christian
Coach: Marco Leene
Team members: Graceann Schlisner, Julia Gaffney, Ruby Copeland, Victoria Everts, Nora Leonard, Natalee Borozny, Priscilla Crosthwaite, Bella Arcadipane, Mia Vega and Hannah Vann
Boys Tennis
Citrus
Coach: Tia Nelson
Key returners: Riley Dodd, Sr.; Landon Hensley, So.; Mason Bryant, Jr.; Logan Shaw, Sr.; Caleb Blanch, So.
Key newcomers: Trentyn Roddenberry, Fr.
Key losses: Freddie Sansone, Sr.; AJ Nelson, Sr.
Crystal River
Coach: Mike Williams
Key Returners: Austin Edwards, Sr.; Jacob Silvey, Jr.; Carson Edwards, Sr.; Devon Hicks, Jr.; Zachary Adams, So.
Key newcomers: Nathan Jackson, Fr.; Joshua Duncan, Fr.; Nicolai Zeiss, Fr.; Christoph Heuer, Jr.
Key loss: Spencer Green
Lecanto
Coach: Angela Rausch
Key returners: Nicholas Blackstock, Sr.; Austin Purinton, Jr.; Josh Sevilla, So.
Key newcomers: Kartik Lachireddy, Fr.; Kyle Reudink, Fr.
Key losses: NA
Seven Rivers Christian
Coach: Marco Leene
Team members: Charlie Leonard, Seth Eckhart, Daniel O’Neal, Zach Saint and Jackson Shipes
