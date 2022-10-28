It was a tale of two halves for the Seven Rivers Christian football team Friday night. The first half was forgettable due to several Warriors turnovers, but the second half will be one the players and coaches remember for the rest of their lives.

The Warriors trailed Cedar Creek Christian 14-13 at halftime in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A playoff quarterfinals at Warrior Park. But an inspired group of Warriors played much better in the final 24 minutes and went on to roll to a 53-20 playoff triumph.

