A first half pass tossed to Nathan Tidwell is just out of reach Friday night during Seven Rivers Christian's playoff football game against Cedar Creek Christian at Warrior Park. The Warriors won 53-20 to advance to the semifinals.
Seven Rivers Christian sophomore Noah Magill reaches for a pass Friday night during playoff action at Warrior Park in Lecanto. The Warriors defeated Cedar Creek 53-20. Cedar Creek’s Raymond Morrison defends the play.
A first half pass tossed to Nathan Tidwell is just out of reach Friday night during Seven Rivers Christian's playoff football game against Cedar Creek Christian at Warrior Park. The Warriors won 53-20 to advance to the semifinals.
Seven Rivers Christian sophomore Noah Magill reaches for a pass Friday night during playoff action at Warrior Park in Lecanto. The Warriors defeated Cedar Creek 53-20. Cedar Creek’s Raymond Morrison defends the play.
It was a tale of two halves for the Seven Rivers Christian football team Friday night. The first half was forgettable due to several Warriors turnovers, but the second half will be one the players and coaches remember for the rest of their lives.
The Warriors trailed Cedar Creek Christian 14-13 at halftime in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A playoff quarterfinals at Warrior Park. But an inspired group of Warriors played much better in the final 24 minutes and went on to roll to a 53-20 playoff triumph.
“We just talked to the guys about doing the right things,” head coach Monty Vann said of the halftime talk. “Offensively, it wasn’t a total switch of things, just little adjustments here and there. It’s the difference of hitting nine pins and getting a strike.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Defense played great. They did a great job. Offense we came out a little flat. Second half we woke up and played really well after that.”
Seven Rivers Christian (7-2), the two seed in the North Division, will host No. 4 seed Legacy Charter (5-3) back at Warrior Park next Friday, after the Eagles upset No. 1 seed Bishop Snyder on Thursday night. The winner of that semifinal contest will advance to the 5A state championship game on Nov. 12.
“It’s awesome. I’m really excited. We’re really blessed to have this home field crowd,” Warriors senior quarterback Nehemiah Vann said. “We’re just excited to be playing ball together. We’re family and don’t want this season to end. We want to finish with a ring on our fingers.
“We’re really excited. But more than that, this is the most focused our team has been this season. We’re just dialed in.”
Nehemiah Vann was dialed in to the tune of five touchdown passes in the game, including three to Noah Magill. Mikey Lemar and Brent Summers each had a touchdown catch and Summers also ran in a pair of touchdowns for a trio of scores on the night.
“First half the receivers and I just weren’t connected,” Nehemiah Vann said. “But that second half, the offensive line and Brent Summers got the ball rolling with the run game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.