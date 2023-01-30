MOUNT DORA — Another outstanding season came to a close for the Seven Rivers Christian girls soccer team Monday night in the District 2A-4 semifinals.
The Warriors finished the year 13-7-1 after a 2-0 loss to Bishop McLaughlin (6-6-1) at Mount Dora Christian Academy.
"We have to lose sometimes, even if we go all the way to the top, there's always a chance of losing. I think the winning is getting to play with everyone here," senior Julia Gaffney said. "I wasn't able to play last year, so that was terrible for me. It doesn't really matter to me if we win or lose, the experience is going to be life-changing either way and I'm going to remember it forever."
Fellow seniors Graceann Schlisner and Elly Jeffes had similar thoughts after the final match of their careers.
"I joined this team in sixth grade and I'm so grateful that I did. Grateful for the team bonding and coach's leadership," Jeffes said. "Family is a word that gets thrown around a lot in the sports world, but I've never seen a team closer than ours."
Schlisner said, "I've been playing since eighth grade and the moments with my team are the most impactful moments of my life. I'm just really glad I got to play with them."
The Warriors controlled the action for the first 25 minutes but missed out on a few scoring chances.
The Hurricanes converted on their first good scoring chance, a long shot to the top left corner for a 1-0 lead they would take into halftime.
Seven Rivers Christian came out firing in the second half and kept the ball around the Bishop McLaughlin box much of the first 10 minutes but could not convert.
In the final minutes of the match, the Warriors had to push everyone up to try and score the equalizer and the Hurricanes took advantage when a player got behind the defense and slipped the ball past goalkeeper Lily Whitaker for the 2-0 victory.
Whitaker made several nice stops in goal on the night and both shots that got past her were outstanding plays.
"We started getting really aggressive going forward. We were trying to tie it up and they managed to break back on us and get the second one. I wouldn't change a thing about the game. Just wish the ball would have bounced different," head coach Rob McDougal said. "Lily kept us in it. A lot of times she came out and cleared the ball and she controlled her box well. Lily Whitaker played a great game in goal for us.
"I couldn't be prouder of the team and the way they played. We had more possession than our opponent, more shots than our opponent, we had more corner kicks. But we did not finish any of them and that's the game of soccer."
The Warriors do say goodbye to the trio of seniors, but welcome back the rest of the roster from a 13-win team.
"We're losing three seniors and we have 20-plus players coming back next year, so we feel like we're going to take a step forward next year and we're excited about that," McDougal said.
In other girls soccer district action Monday, Lecanto topped Leesburg 3-0 in the District 5A-4 semifinals at home. The Panthers (15-3) will play Vanguard or Belleview in the championship match Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m.
Mya Connor, Elisha Bluford and Gabbi Malmberg had goals for Lecanto, while Randi Bartram had a pair of assists.
