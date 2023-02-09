Joy Sullivan of Seven Rivers Christian, right, works around a hard screen set by teammate Kate Piercy (21) during Thursday night’s Region 2A-2 quarterfinal girls basketball game in Orlando. The Warriors saw their season come to a close with a 68-32 loss to Orlando Christian Prep.
ORLANDO — Midway through the second quarter Thursday night, the Seven Rivers Christian girls basketball team was matching Orlando Christian Prep point for point in a Region 2A-2 quarterfinal contest. But by late in the fourth quarter, the host team had run away from the Warriors and enacted the mercy-rule running clock in a 68-32 playoff victory.
“I hate the score, but the reality is they were the better team. I don’t think we played bad, I just think they were that good,” Seven Rivers Christian head coach Gary Dreyer said. “Sometimes the better team just wins and that was tonight. They were the better team.”
An outstanding season ended at 19-4 for Seven Rivers Christian, while the other Warriors (10-11) advance to the regional semifinals next week against either Central Florida Christian or Legacy Charter.
Dreyer said he noticed some differences in OCP before the game even started.
“The first thing I said to my assistant coaches was that some of these girls weren’t in the game film I watched. And it was concerning, because they looked very athletic and they were. They were very good,” he said. “So we prepared for a few of them but not the entire team. Maybe I should have watched more film. But the girls worked hard and I thought they played well.”
Seven Rivers Christian jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead on 3-pointers by Johnnie Spaulding and Joy Sullivan. OCP went on a 10-2 run to take a 12-8 lead, but Seven Rivers Christian scored the final six points of the quarter to take a 14-12 lead into the second.
Baskets by Sullivan and Annalise de Beer and a pair of Jurisah Bailey free throws gave the Warriors that two-point lead.
When Bailey scored after grabbing an offensive rebound with four minutes left in the first half, Seven Rivers Christian only trailed 21-19. The home team would end the half on an 8-0 run for a 29-19 halftime lead.
A pair of de Beer baskets early in the third quarter kept the Warriors within 10, but OCP got five points in a matter of seconds midway through the quarter and that was the start of an impressive offensive display.
OCP outscored Seven Rivers Christian 29-9 the rest of the game to win going away.
The host Warriors had 10 3-pointers in the game, while Seven Rivers Christian made just three treys all night.
Only four Seven Rivers Christian players scored in the game. Bailey had 11, Sullivan 9, de Beer 7 and Spaulding 5.
“One of the things we have to work on in the offseason is strengthening the girls on the bench and getting them ready so we can get a couple minutes off for the starters,” Dreyer said.
The very young Warriors return everyone next season and look to build on this season’s successes.
“We have two juniors, the rest sophomores, freshmen and seventh graders. So we have a lot of time to try and keep growing and progressing,” Dreyer said. “You learn from the difficulty and move on.”
