2023 All-Chronicle Girls Tennis Team Singles
No. 1 – Mirabelle Tahiri, senior, Lecanto
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 12:10 am
No. 2 – Nandini Karanam, junior, Lecanto
No. 3 – Jahnavi Kompella, junior, Lecanto
No. 4 – Neveah Recta, sophomore, Lecanto
No. 5 – Shreya Lachireddy, senior, Lecanto
No. 1 – Tahiri and Karanam, Lecanto
No. 2 – Kompella and Recta, Lecanto
Went undefeated in singles play during the spring, but her play in doubles this year is what will be remembered forever at Lecanto. She teamed with Mirabelle Tahiri to win the Class 3A state doubles championship and the duo went 14-1 on the season.
The Panther senior bumped up to No. 3 singles for the Gulf Coast 8 Conference tournament and still won the title. She was back in her No. 5 singles spot at districts and won that as well. Went undefeated in doubles play.
The Panther finished the season 16-1 in singles, winning GC8 and district titles. She also won GC8 and district titles in doubles and claimed the Class 3A state doubles championship with Nandini Karanam, the first state tennis title won by anyone in Citrus County.
Sports editor
