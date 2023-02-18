LAKELAND — A little over three weeks ago Lecanto weightlifter Ava Rueck nearly had a disaster at districts when she almost scratched out in the bench press. The Panther sophomore recovered and got her final lift up to advance to regionals in both the Olympic and traditional divisions.
On Saturday at the RP Funding Center, Rueck powered her way to a pair of medals in her first trip to the FHSAA Class 2A Girls Weightlifting State Finals.
Rueck finished third in the Olympic style with a lift of 105 pounds in the snatch and 140 in the clean and jerk for a 245 total. In the traditional division, the Panther benched 145 to go with her 140 clean and jerk to finish fourth with a 285 total.
“I’m proud of myself. I didn’t PR or anything, but I think I still did a pretty solid job,” Rueck said. “For Olympic I placed a lot higher than I thought I would, so that’s good. And took top six in the other, so that was good.”
As for bringing home two medals, the sophomore said, “This definitely was the goal.”
Rueck said she will focus more on the snatch and clean and jerk in the offseason.
“I’m going to focus more on Olympic and hopefully next year be a state champion,” she said.
Lecanto’s returning state qualifier, junior Jacquelyn Finch at 183, did not place in the Olympic division. Finch lifted 115 in snatch but did not complete a lift in clean and jerk.
Citrus sent four lifters to Class 2A state and nearly also had a two-time medalist.
Senior Darla Edwards at 110 finished seventh in both the Olympic and traditional divisions. With the top six medaling, if there is a tie for the final spot on the podium, body weight is the tiebreaker. Edwards tied with three others for fifth in Olympic, but two others barely weighed less than the Hurricane and took the final two medals. Edwards tied for sixth in traditional, but once again, weighed in higher than her opponent.
Despite the close calls, Edwards was very happy with her second and final trip to the state finals.
“I’m not disappointed at all. I think I performed to the best I possibly could today,” she said. “There’s nothing I can do about it at this point, I’m just happy I did what I wanted to do.
“I honestly thought I performed very well. I was a little bit stressed about it. I hit a PR today on clean and jerk with 140 and hit a match PR on bench, which is 130.”
Edwards added a lift of 100 in the snatch for a 240 total in the Olympic division and 270 total in traditional.
Also making return trips to state for the Hurricanes were fellow seniors Laci Hindalong at 119 in Olympic and Keirstin Perkins at 129 in traditional.
Hindalong had a 95 snatch and 140 clean and jerk for a 235 total to place 16th in Olympic.
Perkins benched 150 and hit 135 in the clean and jerk for a 285 total to place 10th in traditional.
“It feels really good having girls who went to states last year come back this year. Our bond has grown a lot this season. I’m glad we got to finish our senior season here at states,” Edwards said. “And we have a sophomore at state in Sophie Wood. She’s going to progress so much.”
Wood qualified for state for the first time in both events. She lifted 90 in the snatch, 140 in the clean and jerk and benched 125. She placed 16th in both divisions, with a 230 total in Olympic and 265 total in traditional.
Crystal River had a pair of seniors finish their careers in style with trips to the Class 1A State Finals for the second year in a row.
At 199, Emily Fultz placed 10th in the Olympic division with a 110 snatch and 150 clean and jerk for a 260 total. In traditional, Fultz added a 135 bench to her clean and jerk for a 285 total to place 15th.
“Kind of sad. Made a couple mistakes that I wish I could re-do. But for the most part I’m happy with what I got,” Fultz said.
Kasey Strom also competed in both divisions at 169 for the Pirates. She had a 110 snatch, 145 clean and jerk and 140 bench. She placed 11th in both events, with a 255 total in Olympic and a 285 total in traditional.
Fultz said she is proud of how her and fellow senior Strom helped change the culture of the Crystal River program, which hadn’t had a state qualifier in years before last season.
“It’s been a good season. And it’s nice to see how our team has changed. We had like five girls our freshman year to this team, with all of us for the most part lifting really well,” Fultz said. “And we have so many promising freshmen. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.