LECANTO — Thursday night didn’t go as planned for the Lecanto soccer teams.
Both the boys and girls Panthers squads were hosting District 5A-4 championship games and both fell short of the title in eerily similar games.
The second-seeded girls began the night with a 2-0 loss to top-seeded Vanguard (16-3-1) and in the nightcap, fifth-seeded Leesburg (9-6-2) edged the No. 2 seed Panthers 2-1.
The Lecanto girls fell to 15-4 and will likely receive an at-large bid to next week’s regional tournament, while the season probably ended for the Lecanto boys at 10-6-2. The regional brackets for boys and girls will be released Friday at noon on the FHSAA YouTube channel.
“Hopefully it’s not the end. There’s no guarantees. But we should be able to get through,” girls head coach Steve Connor said.
Boys head coach Austin D’Anna isn’t holding out too much hope for another game this season.
“There’s a sniff of a chance we get an at-large bid but I don’t see that happening,” he said.
In both games, a big non-call went against the Panthers while they were trailing 1-0 that directly led to the second goal for the opposition.
In the girls’ game, Lecanto 50-goal scorer Mallory Mushlit appeared to be taken down in the box for what could have been called a penalty kick. But no call was made and mere seconds later Vanguard was down at the other end tacking on a second goal minutes before halftime.
“The frustration that happens from that. I thought she was clearly fouled going into the box and that doesn’t get called. Had that been called a PK and we finish that it’s a 1-1 game. Instead we go into the half 2-0. That was an unfortunate turn of events,” Connor said.
The Panthers couldn’t muster much offense in the second half and the Knights were more than happy to play back on defense and wall off any Lecanto attacks.
“We didn’t get good looks. We got in, but didn’t get the looks we needed to finish strong,” Connor said. “Their two goals they got good clean looks and they got them off and capitalized. Other than those two, which were killers, we did a good job of not letting them get off shots. But we couldn’t get off that shot and find the back of the net.”
The questionable call in the boys game came 10 minutes into the second half with the Yellow Jackets leading 1-0.
A Leesburg player appeared to knock a Lecanto pass toward the box down with his hand, but no handball was called. The ball went the other way and seconds later Leesburg tacked on their second goal.
“It’s just a shame when there’s a glaring handball that doesn’t get called. And I hate to be like that. But you take away that goal and it’s 1-1 and you never know what happens,” D’Anna said. “At the end of the day you just hope and pray the game is decided by the players inside the pitch and being as honest as I can that wasn’t the case today and it’s a shame. These kids worked hard their whole season. Not trying to take anything away from Leesburg, but it just sucks.”
The Panthers stepped up the pressure in the final minutes and the result was a penalty inside the box by Leesburg. Zachary Seneriz converted the penalty kick to make it a 2-1 deficit with 1:12 left in the match to give the Panthers a glimmer of hope.
But there would be no more shots on goal for the Panthers in the final minute and for the second time during the night, another team celebrated a district title on Lecanto’s field.
“We’re still proud to get to a district final for the first time since 2016-2017. It hurts but we’ll keep building,” D’Anna said.
