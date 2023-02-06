After an extensive search and a dozen interviews, Citrus High School has its new head football coach.
Josh Ross, an assistant the past season at Pasco High School in Dade City and a 2009 graduate of Hernando High School, was selected to replace McKinley Franklin, who stepped down in November after three years on the job. Ross will also teach physical education.
"When we put it out on FHSAA and posted our position, we started getting interest from all corners of the state," Citrus athletic director Larry Bishop said. "We interviewed 12 and as we went through the process coach Ross stood out. He has a lot of knowledge, energy and enthusiasm. We think he's going to do a great job with our kids."
Ross coached quarterbacks and was the strength and conditioning coordinator while at Pasco this fall. He also had the same duties at a high school in Tennessee before moving back down to Florida.
"Playing and growing up, you always knew Citrus had something special to it. We spent a lot of time in Inverness and it was always very welcoming and inviting," Ross said. "When this opportunity arose, it was a job I wanted to take a chance on."
Pasco went winless two seasons ago, but Ross was part of a staff that turned that around to a 9-1 regular season record before the Pirates fell to Lecanto in the first round of the Class 3S playoffs. One of those regular season victories was 14-0 over Crystal River.
"My time at Pasco and what we were able to do there had a big influence on what I think I will be able to do moving forward," Ross said. "Being able to learn what we did there will be a big boost for what I want to do here at Citrus."
Ross, who also played football in college, Europe and Arena Football, knows it's been a rough past few seasons at Citrus but believes the potential is there.
"Obviously they had a little struggle recently, but the thing about Citrus High School is there has always been that culture of toughness and effort. Hopefully my unique experiences and outlook will bring a little bit of a fresh breath to it and take it forward," Ross said. "My big pitch was building a culture that the community will be proud of. Not just the wins and losses. My experience is if the culture is there and we have their best interests at heart, those wins will come. I want to develop a culture the community can buy into and support and be proud of and know these athletes are going to leave the program in a better place."
Ross said he will expect a lot from his quarterbacks and knows getting the team in the weight room will be key.
"That's really where the bulk of my background is, especially since my playing days," Ross said of strength and conditioning. "It's about taking that strength we create in the weight room and using it on Friday nights."
