citrus coach

New Citrus head football coach Josh Ross, left, talks to members of the football team after he was introduced Monday at Citrus High School in Inverness. 

 Special to the Chronicle

After an extensive search and a dozen interviews, Citrus High School has its new head football coach.

Josh Ross, an assistant the past season at Pasco High School in Dade City and a 2009 graduate of Hernando High School, was selected to replace McKinley Franklin, who stepped down in November after three years on the job. Ross will also teach physical education.

