Morgan Resch of Lecanto clears 4.05 meters during the pole vault competition Friday at the Class 3A Track & Field State Championships in Jacksonville. The Panther senior finished second in the state with a personal-best jump of 4.20 meters.
JACKSONVILLE — Morgan Resch's state placement matches his number of years competing in the pole vault.
The Lecanto senior took second place in just his second year competing in the event Friday in the Class 3A Track & Field State Championships at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. A state qualifier last season, Resch made it all the way to a jump-off for the state title this season, losing to Luther Mogelvang of Naples, who cleared 4.35 meters (14-feet 3 1/4-inches).
Resch had a personal-best leap of 4.20 meters (13-feet 9 1/4-inches) to take the silver medal.
"That's pole vault for you. You never know what's going to happen until you start jumping," Resch said. "Seeing everyone missing, I was getting more and more excited. This might be happening. Second on the podium. I'll take it."
Resch chose to start at the opening height of 3.60 meters, while many of the other top jumpers skipped the first height or two.
"Being at states you get a lot more adrenaline and you never know what your first jump is going to be like. So, I might as well start a little bit lower, give yourself a little more time to adapt to the poles, figure out what you need," he said. "And just give me more jumps in my last high school meet. Soaking it all up."
That final high school meet will definitely be memorable.
Resch easily cleared the first five heights without a miss to lock up a top-eight finish and a state medal. He was tied for first with Mogelvang, as neither had a miss up to that point.
As each competitor started missing all of their jumps at 4.35 meters, Resch started clinching better placement based on his earlier jumps with no misses.
"Happy to see it, but sad to see it too, everybody dropping out. Everyone worked so hard to be here," Resch said. "But I had a good day of jumping today. I felt great.
"I'm ecstatic about it. Everyone here is fantastic. No one is better or worse than the other."
When no one made any of their three attempts at 4.35 meters, that sent Resch and Mogelvang into a jump-off at that same height. Resch missed his first chance, while Mogelvang cleared it on his first try to take the gold.
This may have been the final pole vault competition for Resch, who at this time doesn't have a scholarship offer or plans to go to college to compete. If he doesn't, he said he will at least pole vault in a club or just as a hobby.
Near misses
For the rest of the Panthers on Friday, it was a day of near misses.
Junior Burke Malmberg was in eighth place after three rounds of the boys shot put but was knocked into the ninth position by Guerlens Milfort of Lakeland on his final throw of the competition.
Malmberg still had a chance to get back on the podium with his final throw, where he had a best toss of the day of 15.27 meters (50-feet 1 1/4-inches). But it was not quite enough to pass Milfort in the standings.
"I didn't really know where I was standing. I was just trying to throw as far as I can," Malmberg said. "In the end it just didn't work out my way, but that's fine.
"It was fun. Kind of mad I didn't get the medal. Couple errors I know I did wrong and I just have to fix them for next year."
Malmberg said finishing so close to the podium will be motivation for his senior season.
"It's definitely going to fuel me to push harder next year," he said. "Get in more practice and really try to perfect all the techniques to make sure this doesn't happen again."
In the girls javelin, senior Mallori Grey struggled on her first three throws to find herself in 16th place. A final throw of 30.45 meters (99-feet 11-inches) was her best of the day and moved her up to 10th overall, just shy of medalist honors.
Panther sophomore Nathan Vonderhaar cleared the first two heights of the boys high jump competition with ease and nearly cleared 1.92 meters but missed all three attempts to finish 12th overall with a mark of 1.87 meters (6-feet 1 1/2-inches).
Donovan Foster wrapped up his high school career at state in the boys triple jump. The Panther had a top jump of 12.35 meters (40-feet 6 1/4-inches) to place 18th.
