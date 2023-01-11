Registrations for the 7th Annual Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament to be held Saturday, Feb. 18 are now being accepted. This year’s tournament promises to be an even bigger tournament with a first-place purse for trout and redfish set at $1,000 each.
The event will be held at the Sevens Sisters Campground, 8554 W. Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa. Tournament begins at sunrise, preceded by a mandatory captain’s meeting and registration on Friday evening, Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m. The community dinner will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, noon–2 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, 11275 S Riviera RD, Homosassa. The awards program will immediately follow dinner.
Registration is $50 per angler with a separate youth 16 and under competition at $10 per angler.
A Calcutta competition for the most redfish spots is optional at $10 per angler. All anglers in the boat must enter the Calcutta.
Payout for winning anglers is $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $300 for third place for both trout and redfish. Youth winners will be awarded a trophy.
Individuals not fishing the tournament may attend the community dinner and raffle drawings Sunday at the church. Individual meals are $10. The awards program will immediately follow dinner.
Over the past six years, the tournament has had great success with many anglers returning each year and more than 400 dinners served on Sunday, said Sue Jacobs, chair, Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament Committee.
“The tournament continues to grow each year. This is our third year offering a youth division and we anticipate the number of youths entering the tournament will be even larger than last year," Jacobs said. “The Community Catch is an event that all ages can enjoy. We are hoping that this year’s tournament will allow us to continue our support to the Chassahowitzka community.
“We are committed to supporting the Chassahowitzka community. This year, we launched a scholarship program for Chassahowitzka residents. The scholarship program will offer scholarships for college, trade school and even youth, athletic and summer camps. We welcome suggestions from community members on how we can better support our community,” she added.
Proceeds raised by the charitable fishing tournament will benefit the Chassahowitzka community. Proceeds will be contributed to the US Family Foundation Inc., a non-profit foundation (501c3), to fund the Chassahowitzka Community Catch Foundation.
In 2022, 215 anglers including eight youngsters hit the water on the Chassahowitzka and area rivers, raising more than $23,000 for the community playground’s restoration, to support Citrus County Blessings, and the Community Catch Scholarship Program.
“We have been fortunate to have many volunteers and businesses who have supported our tournament. We are especially grateful for those sponsors who have made both financial and in-kind donations. Without their support, our tournament would not be the success that it is today,” Jacobs said.
Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament Committee members include Sue Jacobs, chair, Elaine Calbeck, Mashalla Crider, Pam Crisman, Mia Fink, Alex Graves, Stacie Lafe, Cassy Moore, Sandy Mull, Karen Schwartz and Stacie Trantalis.
Tournament sponsors and donations are still being sought. Businesses and individuals should contact Jacobs at 217-521-2191. Individuals may also contact Jacobs for registration or for more tournament information.
