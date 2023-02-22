The brackets for this weekend's regional wrestling tournaments have been released, which means the Citrus County wrestlers who survived districts now know their opening-round foes.
The top-four place finishers at each weight class will advance to the FHSAA State Finals next week in Kissimmee.
A pair of wrestlers from Crystal River and one each from Citrus and Lecanto are looking to make their second trips to state, while 18 other county grapplers are seeking a first trip to the big stage.
The action gets underway Friday at noon with the first two rounds of championship and consolation action. The regional tournaments conclude Saturday, where the state qualifiers will be decided.
Crystal River is sending 10 wrestlers to the Region 1A-2 Meet at Palm Bay Magnet School in Melbourne, including District 1A-5 champions Blaine Reed at 113, Payton Godfrey at 160, Joel Velazquez at 182 and 220-pounder Tim Gray.
Winning a district title matches you up with a fourth-place finisher from another district and you wouldn't have to face another district winner until the semifinals, if you make it that far.
Reed and Gray both finished second at regionals last season and went 1-2 at state in their first appearances.
Also competing for the Pirates on Friday will be Aiden Reed at 106, Mason Cosgrove at 138, 145-pounder Lucas Addington, Ben Williams at 152, Houston Erlandson at 170 and 195-pounder Bryce Blankenship.
The Region 2A-2 Meet will be held at Brandon High School and includes six wrestlers each from Citrus and Lecanto.
Panther 106-pounder Lorenzo Macatol won districts last weekend and is looking for a return trip to state. He will be joined at regionals by Lecanto teammates James Greene at 145, Denis Ferderer at 152, 170-pounder Constantine Moskes, Logan Feuston at 195 and heavyweight Brandon Larose.
Citrus 195-pounder Aaron Reynolds won districts last Saturday and comes into the regional tournament as one of the top seeds. Other Hurricanes competing this weekend will be Bradley Franklin at 113, 126-pounder Gabriel Waller, Charlie Smith at 132, Matthew McHugh at 138 and 160-pounder Christopher Albury.
Smith is looking to make it back to state after qualifying as a freshman, but just missing a repeat trip last season.
Regional wrestling pairings
Feb. 24-25
Region 1A-2 at Palm Bay Magnet School
106 - Aiden Reed, Fr., 12-17, Crystal River vs Ernie Covert, So., 34-6, Space Coast
113 - Blaine Reed, Sr., 36-6, Crystal River vs. Jacob Abbott, Fr., 16-11, Mulberry
138 - Mason Cosgrove, Jr., 26-20, Crystal River vs. Coen Strickland, So., Mulberry
145 - Lucas Addington, Jr., 22-17, Crystal River vs. Angel Prieto, Fr., 20-10, Bishop Moore
152 - Ben Williams, So., 25-21, Crystal River vs. Caeden Hadry, Sr., 12-2, Space Coast
160 - Payton Godfrey, Jr., 39-13, Crystal River vs. Jose Padrick, So., Cocoa
170 - Houston Erlandson, Fr., 10-18, Crystal River vs. Jerclarion Hilton, Sr., 31-9, Avon Park
182 - Joel Velazquez, Jr., 49-9, Crystal River vs. Jordan Niesen, Sr., 29-14, Nature Coast Tech
195 - Bryce Blankenship, Jr., 18-34, Crystal River vs. Nicholas Cauldill, Jr., 35-8, The Villages
220 - Tim Gray, Jr., 48-4, Crystal River received first round bye - has winner of Omarion James, Jr., 29-8, Lake Region and Aidan Ruthledge, Sr., 18-7, Titusville in quarterfinals
Region 2A-2 at Brandon High School
106 - Lorenzo Macatol, Sr., 22-3, Lecanto received first round bye - has winner of Francesco Alagna, So., 35-5, Cypress Creek and Ruben Barrett, 19-14, Auburndale in quarterfinals
113 - Bradley Franklin, Fr., Citrus vs. Elijah Lowe, Jr., 37-10, Lake Gibson
126 - Gabriel Waller, So., 16-15, Citrus vs. Colt Brown, Sr., 40-7, Lake Gibson
132 - Charlie Smith, Jr., 30-14, Citrus vs. Ryan Kinsey, Sr., 35-9, Brandon
138 - Matthew McHugh, So., 11-18, Citrus vs. Ny'Traviou Walker, Sr., 25-5, Lake Gibson
145 - James Greene, Jr., 16-10, Lecanto vs. Gordon Watson, Jr., 28-10, Freedom (Tampa)
152 - Denis Ferderer, Jr., 18-9, Lecanto vs. Danosky Decaillon, Sr., 21-13, Jones
160 - Christopher Albury, Sr., Citrus vs. Rafael Rodriguez, Sr., 26-9, Edgewater
170 - Constantine Moskes, Sr., 10-4, Lecanto vs. Raymond Shaw, 34-11, Auburndale
195 - Aaron Reynolds, Sr., 23-13, Citrus vs. Elijah James, Jr., 4-7, King
195 - Logan Feuston, Sr., 22-10, Lecanto vs. Brody Switzer, So., 34-5, Zephyrhills
285 - Brandon Larose, So., 12-8, Lecanto vs. Nathan Hatch, Sr., 28-8, Deltona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.