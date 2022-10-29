swim5

Lecanto's Mateo Valach swims his way to the 200 IM title Thursday at the District 2A-7 meet in Ocala. Valach won four gold medals to help the Panthers win the team title and will be swimming in all four events at next weekend's Region 2A-3 meet in St. Petersburg.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

The at-large qualifiers for the Region 2A-3 swim meet were announced this weekend and as expected, many athletes from Citrus County grabbed those spots to join the many from Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto that had already earned automatic berths last Thursday at districts.

The Region 3A-2 meet will be held Saturday at North Shore Aquatics in St. Petersburg, while the diving competition will be held Wednesday at Academy of Holy Names in Tampa.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.