Lecanto's Mateo Valach swims his way to the 200 IM title Thursday at the District 2A-7 meet in Ocala. Valach won four gold medals to help the Panthers win the team title and will be swimming in all four events at next weekend's Region 2A-3 meet in St. Petersburg.
The at-large qualifiers for the Region 2A-3 swim meet were announced this weekend and as expected, many athletes from Citrus County grabbed those spots to join the many from Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto that had already earned automatic berths last Thursday at districts.
The Region 3A-2 meet will be held Saturday at North Shore Aquatics in St. Petersburg, while the diving competition will be held Wednesday at Academy of Holy Names in Tampa.
Following is a list of all the regional qualifiers from the county with their regional seed.
Girls 200 medley relay: Lecanto (4), Citrus (8) and Crystal River (14).
Boys 200 medley relay: Lecanto (4), Citrus (8) and Crystal River (12).
Girls 200 free: Lia Richards, Lecanto (8), Molly Maguire, Crystal River (14), Brooke Bennett, Crystal River (18) and Jenna Van Ness, Lecanto (22).
Boys 200 free: Landon Vincent, Crystal River (6), Jason Columbus, Lecanto (19), Zakary Stone, Lecanto (22) and Kalen Swiatek, Citrus (23).
Girls 200 IM: Morgan Gibson, Crystal River (9), Lindsey Lloyd, Citrus (13), Madison Brault, Lecanto (16), Reese Zacke, Citrus (17), Lorelei Mohammadbhoy, Lecanto (19), Sophia Monsalve, Crystal River (22) and Reagan Coleman, Lecanto (23).
Boys 200 IM: Mateo Valach, Lecanto (4), Garrett Hickman, Crystal River (5), Nicholas Colitz, Lecanto (14) and Stefan Young, Lecanto (21).
Girls 50 free: Blakely Messer, Lecanto (15) and Tori Shannon, Crystal River (21).
Boys 50 free: Dean Carey, Crystal River (3), Tyler Penn, Crystal River (11), Jackson Tessmer, Citrus (19) and Logan Barbieri, Lecanto (20).
Boys 1 meter diving: Scott Knight, Crystal River (3).
Boys 100 fly: Josh Ambrose, Lecanto (3), Garrett Hickman, Crystal River (9), Matt Dobsen, Citrus (16), Justin Rieck, Crystal River (23) and Zakary Stone, Lecanto (24).
Girls 100 free: Grace Burkholder, Lecanto (3), Blakely Messer, Lecanto (15) and Tori Shannon, Crystal River (19).
Boys 100 free: Drew Jenkins, Citrus (1), Dean Carey, Crystal River (2), Matt Dobsen, Citrus (20) and Levi Stevens, Lecanto (21).
Girls 500 free: Morgan Gibson, Crystal River (3), Lia Richards, Lecanto (14), Haileigh Swisher, Lecanto (16), Lorelei Mohammadbhoy, Lecanto (19) and Jenna Van Ness, Lecanto (22).
Boys 500 free: Landon Vincent, Crystal River (5), Nicholas Colitz, Lecanto (8), Kalen Swiatek, Citrus (12), Jason Columbus, Lecanto (15), Stefan Young, Lecanto (17), Jeremiah Randall, Crystal River (18) and Nick Blackstock, Lecanto (19).
Girls 200 free relay: Crystal River (5), Lecanto (8) and Citrus (9).
Boys 200 free relay: Crystal River (3), Citrus (6) and Lecanto (12).
Girls 100 back: Baylie Wells, Citrus (6), Allie Riopel, Lecanto (9), Madison Rose, Crystal River (10), Haileigh Swisher, Lecanto (14), Natalia Hollohan, Lecanto (16) and Baylie Goodwin, Citrus (18).
Boys 100 back: Drew Jenkins, Citrus (2), Josh Ambrose, Lecanto (3), Justin Rieck, Crystal River (12), Jackson Tessmer, Citrus (16), Levi Stevens, Lecanto (19) and Nick Blackstock, Lecanto (23).
