MINNEOLA — A trio of Lecanto school records were broken Thursday afternoon at the District 3A-5 Track and Field Meet at Lake Minneola High School. Two of those records were decades old, while the other was a Panther besting her own mark.
Lecanto and Citrus were both in action, with the top four individuals in each event moving on to the Region 3A-2 Meet held May 4 at Davenport High School.
Lecanto has several athletes moving on, while it was a tougher day for the Hurricanes, with just one athlete advancing.
Record breakers
Lecanto's Burke Malmberg bested the long-standing shot put school record of 51-feet 2-inches, set in 1998 by Frank Chelkonas. Malmberg won the district title with a heave of 51-2 1/4, to top the previous mark by the slimmest of margins.
Malmberg moves on to regionals in the discus as well, with a third-place toss of 108-10.
Mallori Grey bettered her own school-record in her first year of throwing the javelin with a district-winning toss of 107-5.
Grey also placed third in the high jump (4-9 3/4), long jump (15-4 3/4) and triple jump (32-5 1/4) to advance to regionals in all four field events.
"I wasn't supposed to go for long jump. I was ranked eighth coming in and I PR'd and got through. I was pretty happy with that," Grey said. "I didn't do as well in triple as I normally would, but still moving on so I get another chance to do better next time. And in high jump, I was close to my PR, so hopefully at regionals I can get that."
Grey said she feels there are two events she has the best shot at qualifying for state in at next week's regional.
"Definitely jav, just because not as many girls do javelin, so the odds are just better in general. And that's the highest ranking I had at districts. And probably triple jump as well," she said.
Speaking of the triple jump, Donovan Foster was the third Panther on the day to set a new standard at Lecanto. His winning leap of 44-9 1/2 in the triple jump bested the previous top mark, set 35 years ago in 1988 by Brad Breedlove.
Foster also advanced to regionals in the 200-meter dash, with a third-place clocking of 23.14.
Leaping to gold
Also winning a district title for the Panthers was Morgan Resch with an effort of 12-6 in the pole vault. The Panther and Kris Kupinski of Tavares tied with jumps of 12 feet after both missed their three attempts at 12-6, so they went to a jump-off for the title. Resch made his final attempt at 12-6 in the jump-off to take the gold.
"It was definitely a different day. I really like this pit here. And the wind behind us gave us a little more speed and power than usual," Resch said. "I didn't get as high as I wanted to but definitely had a good day. Enjoyed the competition."
Resch qualified for the state meet last season in his first year doing the pole vault and hopes to make it again next week at regionals.
"I want to go again, but it also adds a lot of pressure. I don't want to let anyone down," he said. "But I've been improving and already got higher than my PR last year. Hopefully keep it up and make states again.
"Just trying to stay healthy, not going too hard, but still getting my reps and do everything I need to."
Resch's best jump is 13-6 but feels he can make 14-0 and even 14-6.
"It's very possible," he said. "Every jump is going to feel a little different. You just have to hope you get that one jump that's just right. When you hit that good jump, you can feel it and you'll get over."
Others from Lecanto moving on to regionals after top-four finishes Thursday are Nathan Vonderhaar, second in the high jump with a leap of 6-1 1/2; Mallory Mushlit, third in the pole vault with an effort of 6-6 3/4 and fourth in the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.19; Alyssa Camunas, fourth in the pole vault in 6-3/4; Braden Phillips, fourth in the pole vault with a height of 11-0; Darius Gainer, second in the long jump with a leap of 21-4 and third in the triple jump in 43-10; Lauren Brady, fourth in the discus with a toss of 93-1; Logan Feuston, third in the javelin with a toss of 131-11; the boys' 4x800 relay team of James Gray, Gerald Cunningham, Tez Joseph and Sho DeGroot, fourth with a time of 8:46.13; and the boys' 4x400 team of Travis LaBelle, Gainer, Joseph and Foster with a third-place clocking of 3:31.02.
Advancing for Citrus is Luke Martone, who took third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.26.
In the boys' meet, Lecanto finished fourth with 96 points and Citrus was sixth with 31. The Lecanto girls placed sixth with 57 points, while Citrus was eighth with 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.