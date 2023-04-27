Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.