Heading into the boys basketball season this winter, Citrus and Lecanto must both replace a ton of talent, Seven Rivers Christian welcomes back the majority of its team and Crystal River has a fresh start with a new coach and system.
Lecanto is coming off an outstanding 21-5 campaign and has registered back-to-back 20-win seasons but must replace a pair of 1,000-point career scorers in Nick Post and Josh Berrios — who both won Chronicle player of the year honors during their careers — along with starters Colby Ellis and Christian McAboy.
The Panthers do welcome back all-Chronicle guard Darius Gainer and brings in a very promising group of freshmen, including point guard JT Tipton, who started his high school career at Seven Rivers Christian and was Gainesville Sun All-Area last year at Williston.
"Obviously we lost a lot but having Darius Gainer back will really help and this is the best freshman class we have ever had," coach Frank Vilardi said. "JT Tipton is not your typical freshman; he has already played three years of varsity basketball, taking advantage of the rule that allows middle schoolers to play varsity at smaller schools, and has close to 1,000 career points. Along with JT, Braylen Moore, Josh Patrick and JT Quinn have all played at the highest levels during the summers, which should ease their transition to varsity basketball. Add into that a couple of good sophomores (Caden Moore and Tez Joseph) and a couple of good upperclassmen (Jaymison Conrad and Dom Slaby) and I think we have a chance for a solid season.
"I'm sure we are going to go through some growing pains this year, but we are excited about our potential."
Citrus is in a similar situation at Lecanto, as the Hurricanes lost five seniors who played major minutes on last year's 9-17 squad.
The Hurricanes do welcome junior forward Deonte Sesler, who was all-Chronicle last season and a finalist for player of the year honors, but he is out for now with an injury.
"Losing five seniors who played major minutes is never easy for a program, but Citrus remains hungry and determined to improve upon a 9-17 record from last season," Citrus head coach Craig Augustine said. "With only three key returners and many newcomers, this team will be more system-oriented, playing off of each other and focusing on building good team chemistry, especially with county player of the year nominee Deonte Sesler currently out, recovering from an injury suffered in the spring football game in May.
"By focusing on teamwork, emphasizing effort on the defense end, and playing smart basketball by limiting turnovers, Citrus hopes to compete in a very competitive district and conference this season."
Morgan McLeod has built up a solid program at Seven Rivers Christian and with a few key returners and some newcomers who are familiar with winning, the Warriors are looking for a breakthrough campaign this winter.
"Building on our district runner-up finish last season. Bringing back 75% of our offense from last year and reloaded from our JV team that went 10-2 last season," McLeod said. "Led by the Sullivan brothers, we should make a run at a district title in the 2A division and a deep run in regionals."
Senior Haddon Sullivan is a returning all-Chronicle guard and brother Caleb also had an outstanding junior campaign last season. They are joined by returner Carson de Beer and promising newcomers Hendrix Loughridge, Dominic Stasio and Richard Kilias.
Crystal River has struggled the past two seasons with a 7-37 record over that time.
New head coach Troy Lee looks to turn that around with an exciting brand of basketball.
"CRHS basketball promises to be the most fun, fast and thrilling team in the area. With a new staff and renewed hope, the players have bought into an energetic style of play that demands teamwork and hard work at all times," he said. "The program looks forward to the challenges of the season and to deliver the best effort possible for both our competitors and our fans."
Returning seniors Asa Austin, Ethan Nicoleau and Zach Van Fleet will lead the charge and hope to leave the program in a better place for future Pirates.
Citrus
Coach: Craig Augustine.
Key returners: Mark Covino, senior, guard; Ty Gibbs, senior, guard; Deonte Sesler, junior, forward.
Key newcomers: Landon Hensley, sophomore, guard; Kevon Jefferson, sophomore, forward; Landon Gibbs, junior, center; Cryston Lofton, junior, guard; Mason Bryant, junior, guard.
Key losses: Jason Grace, Jhon Ignilan, Jaysus Jones, Matthew White and Wyatt Zacke.
Crystal River
Coach: Troy Lee.
Key returners: Asa Austin, senior, center/forward; Ethan Nicoleau, senior, guard; Zach Van Fleet, senior, guard.
Key newcomers: Zach Hamilton, junior, guard; David Bramblett, junior, guard; Jayden Richardson, junior, guard/forward.
Lecanto
Coach: Frank Vilardi.
Key Returners: Darius Gainer, senior, guard; Jaymison Conrad, junior, forward.
Key Newcomers: JT Tipton, freshman, point guard; Braylen Moore, freshman, guard; Josh Patrick, freshman, guard; JT Quinn, freshman, guard; Caden Moore, sophomore, guard; Tez Joseph, sophomore, guard; Dom Slaby, senior, forward.
Key Losses: Nick Post, Josh Berrios, Colby Ellis and Christian McAboy.
Seven Rivers Christian
Coach: Morgan McLeod.
Key returners: Haddon Sullivan, senior, guard; Caleb Sullivan, senior, guard; Carson de Beer, junior, forward.
Key newcomers: Hendrix Loughridge, sophomore, forward; Dominic Stasio, sophomore, guard; Richard Kilias, junior, forward.
Key losses: Josh Patrick, Jon Gill and Nate Tidwell.
