The sport of flag football has grown by leaps and bounds recently in the state of Florida and across the country and Citrus County is no different.
Led by perennial power Lecanto, the county boasts a trio of teams looking for big things this spring.
The Panthers, along with county rivals Citrus and Crystal River, will battle for District 1A-5 supremacy with Carrollwood (Tampa), Central (Brooksville), Dunedin, Freedom (Tampa), Tarpon Springs and Weeki Wachee.
Consistent Panthers
Rick Keeran has built Lecanto into one of the top and more consistent programs in the state. After their 2020 season was halted early due to COVID-19, the Panthers have returned to the field with back-to-back district championships, a 30-4 record over the past two seasons and a pair of playoff appearances.
"I’m excited to see this team work together and reach their potential. The Lecanto High School flag football program is built around great multi-sport athletes that have a fierce, competitive spirit," Keeran said. "The goal is to perform well in the regular season to have solid footing going into the district championship, and then move forward into regionals with our eyes set on another battle with Tampa Robinson for a spot in the Final Four."
A handful of returning players will lead the Panthers into battle, including returning all-State and all-Chronicle rusher Elisha Bluford, who ran for 1,532 yards and 28 touchdowns as a freshman.
All-Chronicle wide receiver/defensive back Kayla Negron returns for her senior season, as do Julia Parker (center), Olivia Rojas (rusher), Mya Connor (wide receiver/linebacker) and Chloe Tsacrios (linebacker).
A solid group of newcomers will help replace several all-Chronicle performers, including graduated First Team all-State pass rusher and Chronicle Player of the Year Mackenzie Kusnierz.
Athletic Pirates
Something Crystal River has never had a shortage of is talented athletes on the field, and this spring will be no different.
Several top players from last year's 8-4 team that gave Lecanto its lone regular-season loss and reached the regional playoffs return, led by all-Chronicle junior Ijy Edwards at wide receiver. Senior Jaylin DeVaughn was excellent at running back last season and makes the switch to quarterback this spring to replace all-Chronicle Player of the Year finalist Phoebe Shaw. Also returning for the Pirates are seniors Riley Solomon (defensive back) and Lexi Seeders (center) and junior Paige Woodhouse (running back).
"We have many great athletes, but many of them are new players or playing new positions," head coach Tony Mason said. "Several new players on offense and defense including three freshmen — Angel Hughes, Lainy Kofmehl and Alanie Hart."
Experienced Hurricanes
Last season was one of learning for Citrus under new head coach David Bridge. With many players and seven starters from that 3-9 team returning, the Hurricanes expect to take several steps forward this spring.
"We are in a fortunate position only losing one senior who was a full-time starter on both sides of the ball. So we went into this season needing to replace one position. We were able to do that and improve in all others," Bridge said.
A key returner for Citrus is sophomore quarterback Kendyl Hunnicutt, who had an all-Chronicle freshman season a year ago. Shelby Jordan was solid at running back and wide receiver last season and also returns.
Leading the defensive charge will be returning defensive tackles Zoey Word and Jasmine Pounders.
"These two are inseparable on the field, and function as a cohesive unit, with Jasmine being our returning defensive player of the year," Bridge said.
Bridge also said Emma Seal is a key returner and someone who can play anywhere on the field on both sides of the ball.
Newcomers Madisyn Phelps and Brooke Grace will help replace graduated two-way player Jasmine Henry in the offensive backfield, while Jordan will take over her role in the defensive backfield.
Bridge has high hopes for this group.
"We are returning a team which began to peak at the end of last season with a talented freshman quarterback. There was very little regression during the offseason, the team came out ready to work," Bridge said. "We are returning a lot of very talented, experienced players with a high flag football IQ. Even though we had a key player loss, we have stepped forward from that as players have stepped up and newer players are leaning quickly. This is my second year coaching the Lady 'Canes, last season was a big step forward and we are looking to continue our growth and build upon the foundation we set last season."
Citrus
Head coach: David Bridge
Last season: 3-9
Key returners: Kendyl Hunnicutt, Fr., quarterback; Shelby Jordan, running back/wide receiver; Zoey Word, defensive tackle; Jasmine Pounders, defensive tackle; Emma Seal, Sr., utility
Key newcomers: Madisyn Phelps, Brooke Grace
Key losses: Jasmine Henry
Crystal River
Coach: Tony Mason
Last season: 8-4, lost in regional quarterfinals
Key returners: Jaylin DeVaughn, Sr., quarterback; Ijy Edwards, Jr., wide receiver; Riley Solomon, Sr., defensive back; Lexi Seeders, Sr., center; Paige Woodhouse, Jr., running back
Key newcomers: Angel Hughes, Fr.; Lainy Kofmehl, Fr.; Alanie Hart, Fr.
Key losses: Phoebe Shaw
Lecanto
Coach: Rick Keeran
Last season: 16-2, lost in regional quarterfinals
Key returners: Elisha Bluford, So., running back/rusher; Kayla Negron, Sr., wide receiver/defensive back; Julia Parker, Sr., center; Olivia Rojas, Sr., rusher; Mya Connor, Sr., wide receiver/linebacker; Chloe Tsacrios, Sr., linebacker
Key newcomers: Mickayla Lucena, So., quarterback/defensive back; Peyton Dison, Fr., wide receiver/quarterback/defensive back; Devin Pulman, Fr., wide receiver/linebacker; Bryleigh Florio, Fr., wide receiver/quarterback/defensive back
Key losses: Mackenzie Kusnierz
