Trevor Rueck of Lecanto, standing, spots for teammate James Greene during the bench press competition at the District 2A-6 Meet held March 29 at Citrus High School. The Panther teammates at 139 pounds will lift at regionals this week in both the Olympic and traditional weight classes.

The list of regional qualifiers for boys weightlifting was released this weekend and Citrus County will be very well represented at the Region 2A-2 Meet held Wednesday at St. Augustine High School.

The individual champions of District 2A-6 last week at Citrus High School earned automatic bids to regionals. After the four district champs in the region, 16 at-large berths were handed out in each weight class for a total of 20 lifters at each weight in each division.

