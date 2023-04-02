Trevor Rueck of Lecanto, standing, spots for teammate James Greene during the bench press competition at the District 2A-6 Meet held March 29 at Citrus High School. The Panther teammates at 139 pounds will lift at regionals this week in both the Olympic and traditional weight classes.
The list of regional qualifiers for boys weightlifting was released this weekend and Citrus County will be very well represented at the Region 2A-2 Meet held Wednesday at St. Augustine High School.
The individual champions of District 2A-6 last week at Citrus High School earned automatic bids to regionals. After the four district champs in the region, 16 at-large berths were handed out in each weight class for a total of 20 lifters at each weight in each division.
Citrus, which won the team titles in both traditional (bench/clean and jerk) and Olympic (snatch/clean and jerk) at districts, is sending 17 lifters to regionals. Nine of them will lift in both divisions, including double district champs Dylan Bryson at 129 and Carl Wilson at 183.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto has 11 lifters advancing, including double district champion Burke Malmberg in the unlimited class, who has the top qualifying weight total in both divisions.
Also moving on for the Panthers are a pair of talented 139-pounders, Olympic district champ Trevor Rueck and teammate James Greene, who earned the top at-large berth in Olympic. Rueck earned the second at-large bid in traditional and Greene the third.
"It's really good. We're both probably one of the better lifters in the district and the county. I'm a lot better at Olympic, he's a lot better at traditional because he has a strong bench press," Rueck said of having a friendly rival on his own team in his weight class. "It's good, because I get to really push myself a lot more, instead of thinking I'm just going to go light today.
"We push each other and want each other to do good, but we want to obviously win and take first. It's good to just have somebody like that to push you."
In total, five Panthers will be lifting in both divisions at regionals.
Crystal River has seven lifters advancing, including five who will compete in both divisions.
Junior Reed was the lone Pirate district champ at 238 pounds in the Olympic division, but teammate Tim Gray at 219 did grab the top at-large berth in Olympic after finishing second at districts to Citrus' Colton McNeely, who has the top qualifying total of 505 pounds, more than 100 pounds than anyone else at regionals.
McNeely scratched his first two attempts in snatch at districts but hit his final attempt and went on to easily win the title. He said going into regionals the Olympic division is his focus.
"I'm definitely going to focus on my snatch and my clean. I'm more of an Olympic lifter than traditional," he said.
Boys weightlifting Region 2A-2 qualifiers
Olympic division
129 - Dylan Bryson, Citrus; Ryan Kennedy, Citrus; Conner Spiddle, Crystal River
139 - Trevor Rueck, Lecanto; James Greene, Lecanto; Karl Robinson, Crystal River; Evan Jones, Citrus
154 - Jon Schenk, Citrus; Zackery Zimmershead, Lecanto; Darren Guillen, Citrus; Michael Gongarno, Lecanto
169 - Kai Deiderich, Citrus
183 - Carl Wilson, Citrus; Travis LaBelle, Lecanto, Landen Ragan, Crystal River; Andy Nguyen, Citrus
199 - Alex Naugler, Citrus; Logan Fueston, Lecanto; Joseph Greenberg, Citrus; Luke Witty, Crystal River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.