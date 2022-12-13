The last event of Citrus County Speedway’s 2022 stock car season may be Saturday night, but the anticipation is already growing for the 2023 season to begin.
“It’s going to be exciting,” said CCS General Manager Camron Ray. “There’s a lot of new big stuff happening.”
Ray is currently developing the schedule but anticipates there to be 30 race nights.
“There should be a lot to look forward to,” he said. “We are trying to get the family getting more involved, do some family and kid’s nights.”
Ray added, “The SRL Late Model Series is coming back for one race on the last week of September for 125 laps. It pays $10,000-to-win."
The SLR Sportsman Series, a rebrand of the Wheel Man Series, will race three times.
The INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals will be held Feb. 12-17. This highly anticipated event brings over 125 drivers from across the country to compete at the premier facility.
In the last few years, the event was hosted at CCS and presented by Little Gator Motorsports.
“We have taken that completely over,” Ray said. “It will be very similar to what it has been in past years and run by INEX like before."
The Inverness venue will be home to the Legend Cars for the entire 2023 season and compete several times each month.
At the local level, “Bring on the Carnage New Year’s Bash” will open the new season on Jan. 7 with a full night of School Bus Figure 8, Grocery Getter Enduro 60, Flagpole Race, Boat Trailer Race, Chain Car Race, Demolition Derby, Ford Outlaws 40 and Ford Outlaw Figure 8 events.
The first points race is set for Jan. 21 and will include the Inaugural Harley Wilson Memorial Pure Stock 85, Mini Stock 25, Ford Outlaw 25, Legend Cars 25 and Bandolero 20.
But before the 2023 season can begin, competitors in four divisions will have one final attempt to improve their positions in points and, in some cases, secure their spot on top of their division.
The Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modified division has seen four different winners in as many events. Their 50-lap event could be a game changer for the 28-car division with only 10 points between points leader Richie Smith and Brad Bowman.
“It’s always been a good show with the Modifieds,” Ray said of the division.
Tom Zimmerman’s four-time win streak came to a close in Mod Mini action back in September when Cody Strickler, the only other driver to win this season, topped the field.
Saturday night, the division will run a special 40-lap event that pays $1,000-to-win.
“I expect a good turnout of cars,” Ray said of the 20-plus cars he believes will be in the field.
In the tightest contest this season, Larry Welter Jr. leads the 67-car Pure Stock division by two points over Sport Wilson despite only having one win to Wilson’s four.
“It makes it super exciting to see a battle shake down to the end of the year,” Ray said.
Twelve different drivers have found their way to victory lane this season.
Thomas Peet has the Ford Outlaw points locked up with a 98-point lead over Eric Sharrone, so Saturday’s contest will be for bragging rights for the checkered flag.
Of the 103 competitors, only six have feature wins.
“It’s a fun affordable class and a great class to start out in,” Ray said. “Even if you have raced before it’s an affordable class to go back and race in.”
Justin Pittman holds a 22-point advantage over Jason Simons going into Saturday’s Mini Stock race and will make one final attempt to add to his five-race win streak. Caleb Boardman is the only other race winner.
“He’s been the man to beat,” Ray said of Pittman. “He comes from the back to the front every race which is impressive.”
Pure Stocks, Ford Outlaws and Mini Stocks will run 25-lap features.
Of the 646 drivers who have competed for points in 2022, 45 have found victory lane throughout 13 divisions.
“It shows how many people are out there still racing,” Ray said. “It says a lot (about all the hard work they have put into the facility and race program) that that many people want to come out and compete at our track.”
