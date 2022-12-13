speedway

SRL Late Model Series drivers get set to take the green flag at Citrus County Speedway earlier this year. The series, along with the SRL Sportsman and Legend Cars Winter National will return to Citrus County Speedway in 2023. Saturday marks the end of the 2022 season and includes Open Wheel Modified 50, Mod Mini 40, Pure Stock 25, Ford Outlaws 25 and Mini Stock 25.

 TYLER SONTAG/Speed Racer

The last event of Citrus County Speedway’s 2022 stock car season may be Saturday night, but the anticipation is already growing for the 2023 season to begin.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said CCS General Manager Camron Ray. “There’s a lot of new big stuff happening.”

