Jurisah Bailey, 7th grade, Seven Rivers Christian
Annalise de Beer, freshman, Seven Rivers Christian
Jaylin DeVaughn, senior, Crystal River
Ijy Edwards, junior, Crystal River
Bryleigh Florio, freshman, Lecanto
Jillian Landgraf, senior, Citrus
Joy Sullivan, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
The all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference performer led the Pirates in scoring (17.4 points per game), rebounding (5.5 per game) and steals (4.5 per game) and was second on the squad with 2.3 assists per contest.
The Panther freshman burst onto the scene with her outstanding all-around game. She had a team-high 17.6 points, 8.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game and was third on the club with 7.3 rebounds per contest.
The Hurricane senior had an outstanding all-around season and was rewarded by being named Gulf Coast 8 Conference co-player of the year. She averaged 17.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
