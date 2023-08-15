As a reminder, scallop season goes through Sept. 24 and is still going on strong.
Most days have been sunny, light breezes and the water is refreshing and gin clear.
On average, we’re bringing in around three gallons.
However, besides the spot(s) I have, the way that the good clients have been most successful is by having a good quality mask. When they ask me, I tell them if you’re going to put your money in one of the three (mask, fins, snorkel), put it in the mask. And you’re not going to find it at the box stores. I use a $10 pair of flippers and a $5 snorkel, and they do me fine. As a matter of fact, some go without flippers when the tide is slack. But a good mask will be $100 or better.
The main reason is a quality mask will have a good silicone skirt for around your face that will make a good seal and keep it from leaking. If your mask leaks, you won’t see the scallops, and will continually be trying to drain your mask wasting an enormous amount of time. Plus, adding to the discomfort and aggravation.
Oh, and men, lose the beard or shadow. Smooth skin makes smooth and best seal. And if you’re going to invest in a good mask, one of the very best things to come down the pipe for a mask strap is called a “slap strap.” Go to www.diverssupply.com to see. However, your dive shops will carry them as well. Ladies, totally eliminates the tangled hair in the strap.
The other reason you won’t see the scallops is because your mask is fogging. I’ve found the very best anti-fog and keep it onboard my boat for the clients to use. Get a little spray bottle and mix 20% baby shampoo and 80% bottled water. The dollar store brand works fine.
One reason for the fogging is naturally the sudden temperature change upon entering the water. And the other is someone is trying to breath somewhat out of their nose instead of the mouth and snorkel.
Apply these few tips upon trips and I guarantee it will put more scallops in your mesh bag. Give me a holler if you want some awesome fun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.