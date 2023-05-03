Mallori Grey will be very busy Thursday at the Region 3A-2 Track and Field Meet at Davenport High School and the Lecanto senior would have it no other way.
Grey qualified for regionals in all four of her field events and will be looking to continue her amazing season by qualifying for state in at least one of them.
The Panther won the district title in the javelin — her first season in the event — and placed third in the high jump, long jump and triple jump at Lake Minneola High School. The top four place finishers in each event advanced to regionals.
"It gets a little tiring, but I'm used to it. And the events were a little more spread out (at districts)," Grey said.
Lecanto head coach Benjamin Simmons said the Panther senior has done a great job this season preparing for all of her events and is just a natural track athlete.
"I believe Mallori does so well in so many different events because she is so fantastic about managing her time at practice and she is so vocal about asking for feedback. She alternates between events at practice and communicates very well with her coaches as she ask for input on what events she should focus on each day," he said. "At meets she often has to switch between events that draw on completely different skill sets and she often makes it look far easier then it should. She is just great about staying relaxed and resetting her mindset as she moves between events."
Grey broke her own school record in the javelin at districts with a winning toss of 107-feet 5-inches.
"I started it this year. I started track last year and didn't do javelin last year because I did a little more running," Grey said. "This is the first year doing it and we have a new javelin coach (Beth Varney) so that's helped too.
"Since it's something I just started, I can't do any worse than I did in previous years. It's just continually getting better. And the new coach has helped a lot with my form. She used to throw in college, and she got second at state in high school."
Simmons said Grey started out the season strong and has just improved throughout.
"Mallori has done outstanding all season long in any event that we put her into. As the season progressed, we moved her away from her running events to allow her to focus more on her field events and specifically javelin," he said. "She broke our school record with her very first throw in competition and has continued to impress us every meet since. She is incredibly coachable, and she works hard to improve in all of her events each week."
Grey said she believes javelin is her best shot at qualifying for state, but she wants to do her best in each event at regionals.
"Definitely jav, just because not as many girls do javelin, so the odds are just better in general. And that's the highest ranking I had at districts. And probably triple jump as well," she said of her state chances. "Since it could be my last meet in high school, you never know, I just want to do my best in every event. But jav is looking like my best chance to move on."
The Region 3A-2 Meet begins at 1 p.m. with athletes from Lecanto and Citrus competing for state meet berths. The top two place finishers automatically advance to Jacksonville and 10 at-large berths will be handed out for each event as well after all the regionals have been concluded.
