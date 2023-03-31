Forwards
Ryan Ovaska, senior, Crystal River
Tyler Penn, sophomore, Crystal River
Zachary Seneriz, junior, Lecanto
Henry Trochez, sophomore, Citrus
Midfielders
Brandon Leon, freshman, Lecanto
Zechariah McNeill, junior, Lecanto
Jacob Miranda, junior, Citrus
Logan Shaw, senior, Citrus
Defenders
Austin Edwards, senior, Crystal River
Alexander Hurley, senior, Lecanto
Goalkeepers
Ichabod Borton, senior, Crystal River
William Graff, junior, Lecanto
Utility
Shaun Jonaitis, senior, Citrus
Elijah McNeill, senior, Lecanto
Boys Soccer Player of the Year finalists
Austin Edwards, senior, Crystal River
The Pirate senior was a do-it-all player for his entire career. He earned all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference honors this season was his outstanding all-around play. Despite focusing on the center and back of the field, Edwards also had five goals and eight assists this season.
Elijah McNeill, senior, Lecanto
The definition of a utility player. He may not have the lofty stats, but that's not his job, as was shown by his all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference selection. He plays all over the field and is tasked with shutting down the top players from opposing teams.
Zachary Seneriz, junior, Lecanto
Led the county by a wide margin with his 31 goals. Scored two goals in regulation and a penalty kick against Citrus to help the Panthers reach the district title game. The forward was an all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference selection.
