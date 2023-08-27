It’s safe to say no season in the history of Lecanto football has had the level of expectations of this one.
The Panthers are coming off a school-record eight-win campaign and claimed the first playoff victory in program history.
Despite losing their head coach in the offseason and the majority of a suffocating defense, Lecanto is primed to make another run at the first district title in school history and a second consecutive postseason appearance.
First-year head coach Jake Coulson, who had plenty of success at his previous stop at Bloomingdale in Valrico, said the team was riding high after an impressive spring game victory over Nature Coast Tech. But during the summer the team didn’t do as well as it wanted at bigger 7-on-7 events.
“I think it opened up some people’s eyes and we refocused and went back to work,” Coulson said.
The Panthers put up a ton of points in the spring game win over NCT using Coulson’s spread offense. And it all starts up front with a very solid offensive line, led by returning all-Chronicle seniors Burke Malmberg at left guard and Ryan Mattaway at center. Hunter Hobson is at left tackle and Alexander Trigg at right tackle, with a pair of Panthers still battling for the final spot at right guard.
“I definitely think the offensive line is a strength for us. Mattaway and Burke both being multi-year starters and leaders on our team. It starts up front and they do a good job,” Coulson said. “The other three guys are really working hard and becoming one unit. I feel they’re just going to get better as the season goes on.”
The Panthers did lose 1,600-yard rusher Amir Wilson, but return starting quarterback JT Tipton and several weapons, including all-Chronicle offensive utility/athletes Tez Joseph (WR) and Caden Moore (RB).
Receivers Braylen Moore, Nathan Vonderhaar and Josh Patrick can also make plays.
“We definitely have some playmakers. That’s for sure,” Coulson said.
Added to that playmakers list are Colton McNeely and Delonzo Washington, transfers from county rival Citrus. Both will see snaps at running back, but their main contribution to the team will likely be on the other side of the ball at linebacker, where Lecanto lost a trio of all-Chronicle performers to graduation, including defensive player of the year Travis LaBelle.
“We’re so deep on the offense on the skill, they’re going to get some touches, but their emphasis for us will be more defense than offense,” Coulson said of McNeely and Washington. “But we’re not stupid. We have third and one or third and two, Colton and Delonzo can both get that.”
With the number of talented playmakers on offense, the key will be for players to take advantage of their chances.
“We preach football is the ultimate team sport. We tell our kids don’t be selfish and we’re going to try and spread the love out,” Coulson said. “We have really good kids and they’ve really bought in to our culture of just working hard and making it a brotherhood. Understanding when they get the chance to do something with the football, do something. Don’t let that opportunity go to waste.”
The offense appears to be well under control. The defense is still a work in progress after a total of seven all-Chronicle defenders were lost to graduation.
“I think we’re okay. I’m not going to say we’re where we need to be yet, but we’re improving every day and getting better,” Coulson said.
District 3S-6 ended in a three-way tie last season with Gulf, Lecanto and River Ridge all making the playoffs.
“To be honest, I’ve watched film on those district opponents, but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Coulson said. “That’s all last year’s stuff so until I see this year’s film, that’s what matters.”
