Last weekend’s warm weather and low humidity allowed better conditions for yielding some nice fish.
The longer days of summer allow enthusiastic anglers along Florida's Nature Coast to take pleasure in spending their afternoons after work relaxing on the water. Warming coastal waters draw streams of baitfish north followed by warm water predators, as our prevailing easterly winds give way to summers genially shifting sea breezes.
On the inshore flats and surrounding mangrove islands, redfish and spotted sea trout will provide the majority of action for light tackle and fly anglers. The water has warmed up to the point where jack crevalle, ladyfish, some smaller tarpon, black drum and still a few sheepshead have been brought in. Although they will bite all day, I like to target redfish and sea trout at first light or at dusk with top water plugs like the Rapala Skitterwalk, or Storm Chug Bug. As the day heats up, change your focus to the deeper edges of the flats (2 to 4 feet deep) jigging with a 1/8 oz. jig and favorite plastic. Like a DOA shrimp, Fishbites “extreme scented plastics”, gulp, or 4 inch & 5.5 inch jerk baits.
Offshore, grouper fishing will be the focus of blue water anglers this month. April and May are the time of year when the larger gags, blacks, and red grouper are taken off the Florida Nature Coast waters. The early season grouper bite has already yielded some big fish. As a bonus, the potential of taking a cobia or kingfish are good while targeting and trolling for the grouper. As the seas settle down and the bait schools move closer to the near shore areas, look for the kingfish action to move in also. As there have been reports already of some caught near the marine science dock off Crystal River. And, in these nearby surrounding spots, you’re only talking around 8 feet of water. Keeper kings in 8 feet of water! That’s what I’m talking about.
