The 2022 season was nothing less than phenomenal Justin Pittman at Citrus County Speedway.
The Mini Stock driver posted eight wins for the season that escalated him to the top of the Mini Stock championship.
“I have to give credit to the guys behind me,” Pittman said of Eric Sharrone and Thomas Peet. “If you want to be a champion you have to learn from the best. Those guys are the best. We come out of the same shop – help each other out.”
Pittman’s season started out with a trip to victory lane. From there it was pure domination with eight wins, 10 top five, and 13 top 10 finishes in feature action. In addition, Pittman scored four heat wins.
Seven of his feature wins were in a row.
“It’s been an awesome one,” he said of his season.
Being the top driver wasn’t always easy. The 26-car field had its share of top competitors.
“Jason Simons, he’s always been a top runner,” Pittman said. “Caleb Boardman won a race, and Steve Poulton is a top-three or top-four driver right there.”
This season, Pittman’s plan is to find success in the Ford Outlaws, while remaining competitive in the Mini Stocks.
His past performance has proven that while the Mini Stock field is tight, he can come from the back to the front effortlessly.
“I really want to get in the Fords and be successful there,” Pittman said. “It’s a bigger class, harder to handle, competition a lot more close. Very hard competition in that class.
“I just love racing. It’s literally our life.”
The 2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals concluded Friday and cleared the way for the stock car season at Citrus County Speedway to resume Saturday night with a full race card that includes the 50-lap Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds, Outlaw Street Stock 25, Signsfast Pure Stock 25, Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaw 25 and Ford Figure 8 and the Fan Participation.
Sports editor
