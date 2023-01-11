CRYSTAL RIVER — Coming out of the Christmas break, the Crystal River boys soccer team was looking for a spark after ending December with a 1-11 record. The Pirates got that jolt of energy Wednesday night at home with a 3-0 victory over county rival Lecanto, to avenge an 8-2 loss earlier in the season.

“These boys really needed that. It’s been a tough go. Some close games and really just so many downs. Even though they play well, but we lose,” Crystal River head coach Kent Edwards said. “Now they get a big win against Lecanto, a team that beat us 8-2 the beginning of the season. Both teams played competitive and it was a nice clean game.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.