CRYSTAL RIVER — Coming out of the Christmas break, the Crystal River boys soccer team was looking for a spark after ending December with a 1-11 record. The Pirates got that jolt of energy Wednesday night at home with a 3-0 victory over county rival Lecanto, to avenge an 8-2 loss earlier in the season.
“These boys really needed that. It’s been a tough go. Some close games and really just so many downs. Even though they play well, but we lose,” Crystal River head coach Kent Edwards said. “Now they get a big win against Lecanto, a team that beat us 8-2 the beginning of the season. Both teams played competitive and it was a nice clean game.”
Lecanto coach Austin D’Anna said his players may have expected another lopsided victory.
“We just didn’t come out to play. It’s that simple. They’re not going to just hand it to you. Just got too complacent and couldn’t score,” he said. “Had three or four one-on-ones, just couldn’t buy a goal. Our key players did not play well. When that happens we’re always going to struggle.”
The Pirates improved to 2-11 on the season, while the Panthers fell to 7-4-2. It was the first game in nearly a month for both teams.
“It’s over now. We have to beat Citrus on Friday to have a chance of being county champs again. It’s that simple,” D’Anna said. “But it’s all about building toward playoffs for what I believe to be the first time in school history we’re hosting districts. I’m more concerned at this point about that, fighting for a district championship. That’s the program’s goal at this point.”
Edwards also said the goal now is to build momentum before district tournament play.
“Huge boost for us. We have another game on Friday and three big games next week. We’re just trying to improve our position for districts,” he said.
It was a back-and-forth game the first 15 minutes with both teams missing out on scoring chances.
The Pirates broke the 0-0 deadlock 18 minutes into the match when Jacob Pringle found Ryan Ovaska in the box. Ovaska shot low to the left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“It was huge,” Ovaska said of scoring first. “The season hasn’t gone well off the start, but the way we played together was way better tonight. We brought a lot of energy.”
A few minutes later Pirate Tyler Penn laced a perfect corner kick toward goal and it curved past the Lecanto goalie for a 2-0 lead.
Crystal River took that lead into the half.
Any hopes of a Lecanto comeback were hindered eight minutes into the second half when Ovaska shot it at the Lecanto goalkeeper, gathered the rebound and put it in the back of the net for his second goal of the night and a 3-0 advantage.
“It’s great. I saw it right in front of me when I got up,” the senior Pirate forward said. “Usually that doesn’t happen, but when it’s right in front of me, I’ll take it.
“We had all the momentum. We just played solid. We held our ground and came on top.”
The Panthers could never get any momentum in the second half and scoring chances were few and far between, as the Pirates played outstanding defense, led in the back by goalkeeper Ichabod Borton, who had several saves for the shutout.
“He played solid. He’s played solid for us all year,” Edwards said of Borton. “He’s a field player and we miss him on the field. He’s never played goalie before. But he’s just really solid with his hands and he’s playing so smart.”
D’Anna was frustrated with the lack of urgency in the second half from his team.
“I figured we would see a little bit of a response, just didn’t see that from the guys. That change of energy never really came in my opinion,” he said. “It’s disappointing because things like that require zero skill and zero talent. Just work rate and understanding that your 2-0 down, 3-0 down. What does it matter losing by four or five at that point? Go for the comeback.”
But the Pirates made sure that comeback would never materialize.
“They just really made some smart plays tonight. We weren’t making stupid plays that led to easy goals,” Edwards said. “They still had chances in this game. They score some of those, the game is totally different. It just went our way tonight.”
Ovaska said a big win over a county rival will be a big boost for the Pirates.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going on to every game. It builds us up as a team and we’re going to keep getting better,” he said.
