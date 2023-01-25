LECANTO — The Crystal River wrestling team won a trio of matches by fall and received four forfeits Wednesday night on its way to a 48-24 victory over county rival Lecanto.
One of those pins for the Pirates came in the last match of the evening, a first-period fall from Tim Gray at heavyweight.
That also happened to be the 100th career victory for the Pirate junior. He joins teammate Blaine Reed in the century club, who won earlier in the night at 113 by forfeit and earned his 100th career victory a couple tournaments ago.
“100 wins is phenomenal. It’s something every wrestler strives for during his high school career,” Crystal River head coach Guy Touchton said. “You have to average 25 wins a year and most freshmen walk away with way less than 25 wins. So in their sophomore, junior and senior years they have to make up for those wins.”
The Crystal River duo was honored after the dual and presented banners for their accomplishments.
“Last year they skipped me trying to win the dual, but all respect to them,” Gray said. “I was trying to get my 100th win and have fun with the team and get a county win for the first time in a couple years.”
The Pirates will go after the county championship in a couple weeks when they host Citrus.
“Lecanto lost a bunch of their kids from last year and they’re in a rebuilding phase, where we’re not. We’re pretty much at our peak,” Touchton said. “Our boys looked good. Some kids who we were iffy about winning came out strong and pulled out a win. We’re looking forward to Citrus now to see what Citrus can bring to us.”
The Panthers won the first match, a fall in 1:33 by 106-pound senior Lorenzo Macatol. But after that, a string of forfeits gave the Pirates a 24-6 lead before another match was wrestled.
“When you have a ruptured appendix and a bunch of concussions, it limits your roster,” Lecanto head coach Peter Rausch said. “But I don’t want to take anything away from Crystal River. This is the best lineup they’ve had in some time. They’re really good and coach has done an outstanding job with them.
“We’re rebounding from early injuries and looking forward to getting into district competition.”
Lucas Addington of Crystal River earned an 8-4 decision against James Greene at 145 and Pirate Ben Williams won 11-4 at 152 over Denis Federer to give Crystal River a 30-6 advantage.
The Panthers got back on the board with a pin by Constantine Moskes at 160, but Payton Godfrey of CR earned those six team points right back with a pin at 170.
In one of the more anticipated matches of the night, Joel Velazquez of Crystal River made his debut down at 182 and after a slow start, eventually pinned Travis Labelle for a 42-12 Pirates lead.
“He’s a tough wrestler. He should make it to state this year and go far,” Touchton said of Velazquez.
Logan Feuston of Lecanto recorded the fastest fall of the night in 58 seconds at 195 and teammate Jack Levengood followed with a pin in 1:21 at 220.
Gray took the mat shortly after and notched his milestone victory with a fall in 1:04.
