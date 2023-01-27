THE VILLAGES — The season came to a close for a young Crystal River girls soccer team Friday night in the District 4A-5 tournament semifinals, with an 8-0 loss to top-seeded The Villages Charter.

"A team like The Villages, you make one small mistake and they're going to capitalize on it. That's just what happened," first-year head coach Cyndal Houts said. "I thought the girls played really well and when we were playing well we were competitive with them. But we're still super young and super new, so when you make those new-team mistakes, a team like that is definitely going to take advantage of that and they did. They played awesome and deserved the win. They're a phenomenal team."

