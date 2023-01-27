Sienna Callaway of Crystal River, left, keeps the ball away from Lillian Goller of The Villages Charter on Friday during a District 4A-5 girls soccer semifinal contest at The Villages. The season came to a close for the Pirates with an 8-0 loss.
THE VILLAGES — The season came to a close for a young Crystal River girls soccer team Friday night in the District 4A-5 tournament semifinals, with an 8-0 loss to top-seeded The Villages Charter.
"A team like The Villages, you make one small mistake and they're going to capitalize on it. That's just what happened," first-year head coach Cyndal Houts said. "I thought the girls played really well and when we were playing well we were competitive with them. But we're still super young and super new, so when you make those new-team mistakes, a team like that is definitely going to take advantage of that and they did. They played awesome and deserved the win. They're a phenomenal team."
After controlling possession and peppering Pirates goalkeeper Maddie Damron with several shots in the first five minutes of play, the Buffalo cracked the scoreboard on an Ally Fugate goal.
A minute later Lillian Goller found the back of the net to make it 2-0 for The Villages. Goller added two more goals over the next 20 minutes for a 4-0 lead. Fugate scored again later in the half and Goller netted her fourth of the game with three minutes left in the half for a 6-0 halftime score.
Damron made several outstanding saves in the half, but The Villages just had too many up close shots on goal.
"She's phenomenal. I can't think of another keeper that we would ever use. She's great," Houts said of Damron.
Katherine Probola scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to end the match on the mercy rule.
The Buffalo (6-4-4) advance to the title match next week against North Marion, which defeated Lake Weir in the early game, 3-0. The Pirates ended the season with a 3-19 record.
One of those victories came on Wednesday, an 8-0 district quarterfinal triumph over Dunnellon.
"That was awesome. We were hoping we would hold onto the three seed and play North Marion tonight. But it was nice to get that district win," Houts said.
With just a few seniors on the team, Houts is hoping the younger players will work on their game in the offseason.
"Develop in the offseason. Get experience. Of the girls we had playing tonight, only four of them play competitive soccer in the offseason. The others just decided soccer sounded fun this year and came out to play," she said. "I think they enjoyed it and are going to play in the offseason so that we develop and get stronger."
