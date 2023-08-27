Learning to finish games will be key for a successful season this year for the Crystal River football team.
The Pirates went 3-7 last fall, but four of those losses were by two scores or less, including the final three games of the season.
“We’ve been very transparent and very honest about how we had multiple coin flip games that could have gone either way,” sixth-year head coach Cliff Lohrey said of last season. “The key to this whole offseason, summer program and spring, is what can we do to get the coin to flip our way? I don’t believe that it’s luck or easy. You have to earn the opportunity to have success. I think our guys and coaches have done that. But this is talking season. We have to go on the field and execute and do those things.”
Two of those close defeats last season came against Suburban District 2A-9 opponents, as the Pirates finished 0-3 in district play. Those same three opponents stand in the way this season, Dunnellon, Hernando and South Sumter.
“We look at it only in the positive aspect. We know that if we can be successful in our own district, we have a chance to have success in the dance,” Lohrey said. “So, from a coaching standpoint and a scheduling standpoint we don’t have to look for quality opponents to get us ready. It’s in our district.”
Several outstanding returning players hope to help the Pirates swing those coin flip games to their favor this fall.
All-Chronicle defenders Tim Gray at linebacker and Gavin Filor at defensive back will help lead an always-tough defensive unit.
Lohrey said of Gray, “A multiple sport guy. He’s just a teammate who brings a tremendous work ethic that guys are going to naturally be drawn to. Great young man of character and can show you what it means to be an athlete of impact.”
The head coach said of fellow senior Filor, “Gavin had a solid season last year for us at corner. We’re going to ask him to do a little bit more for us defensively, as well as be a major contributor on our special teams.”
Unfortunately, the Pirates recently lost returning all-Chronicle running back/linebacker Joel Velazquez for the season to an injury.
A couple other seniors who appeared at a media day event last month were wide receiver/defensive end Conner Cooper and wide receiver/linebacker/defensive back Matt Baird. Lohrey is looking for big things from both of them.
“He’s been in our program his whole high school career. He’s improved each year,” he said of Cooper. “He’s an outstanding teammate. He’s going to provide us with a big target in the passing game and add quality depth on the defensive line.
As for Baird, Lohrey said, “He’s one of our smartest, if not our smartest player. He has really worked hard to give himself an outstanding chance to have a successful season this year.”
The Pirates do need to replace several outstanding players, including defensive player of the year finalist and leading tackler Dwann McCray and longtime kicker Zach Van Fleet.
Finding that replacement for Van Fleet on special teams has been a challenge, Lohrey said.
“Zach Van Fleet was certainly a weapon for us obviously on special teams, but more important the defensive component, the field position changing aspect. That’s a position we are going to have to address,” Lohrey said. “It hurt us in the spring, to be quite frank. We have to develop multiple plans of attack in our kicking game. In terms of not only kickoff aspect, whether it’s two-point conversion game planning. An extra point in football is like a free throw in basketball. That’s got to be an automatic assumption and right now we need to find that. It is a challenge, but I do think we have talented guys. It’s just a matter of finding who can do that job for us most successfully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.