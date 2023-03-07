CRYSTAL RIVER — In a game that came down to the last play, the Crystal River flag football team edged county rival Lecanto 20-19 in a thriller Tuesday night at home.
The Panthers (1-1) scored a touchdown with no time left on the clock, but the one-point conversion pass that would have sent the game to overtime fell to the ground and the Pirates (3-1) celebrated a comeback victory.
“They’re always going to have a good team, they’re always going to be well-organized,” Crystal River head coach Tony Mason said of Lecanto. “So we have to go out and play our best to compete with them and luckily in the second half we were able to go out and do that.”
Lecanto head coach Rick Keeran said, “Crystal River played good. We left a couple scores out there that we missed on. Other than that, 20-19, it’s a good game. We’ll bounce back Thursday night against Forest. We’ll be good.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half to take a 13-0 lead into the break.
Quarterback Peyton Dison weaved her way through the Pirate defense for an 11-yard touchdown run and tossed the one-point conversion pass to Cassidy King for a 7-0 lead at the two-minute warning.
After the Panther defense forced a quick Crystal River punt, the Lecanto offense marched 29 yards in 27 seconds for the 13-0 lead. Dison hit Kayla Negron for a 10-yard touchdown pass for the score.
Dison didn’t start the game at quarterback, but gave the Panthers a big spark in the second quarter.
“That’s something Peyton brings. She’s a freshman quarterback, so she’s only going to get better. She can run and throw it,” Keeran said.
After struggling much of the first half, the Crystal River offense came out on fire in the third quarter.
The Pirates marched 65 yards in eight plays, capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jaylin DeVaughn to Xena Bellamy.
“We adjusted to a lot of their plays. That first half it was getting caught up in our heads, because it’s a big rival game,” Bellamy said. “After one thing good happens we just all get hyped and we’re up from there.”
The conversion attempt failed to keep it a 13-6 game, but mere seconds later it would be a tie score.
Crystal River defender Ijy Edwards jumped the route on the sideline and intercepted a Lecanto pass and returned it nearly 20 yards for a touchdown. DeVaughn passed to Edwards for the conversion to make it a new game at 13-13.
“They made a few position changes in the second quarter so we thought we would come out in the second half with a different look,” Mason said of his defense. “We thought maybe if we threw something different out there we might be able to catch one. And sure enough Ijy came down and changed the tone of the game with that interception. Our sideline was back to life after that.”
DeVaughn and Bellamy continued to hook up for big pass plays in the second half, including a 4-yard touchdown pass with 5:30 left in the game for a 19-13 lead. DeVaughn found Bellamy once again for the conversion and a 20-13 advantage.
“We talked at halftime about a few matchups. It’s just nice to have a group of athletes I can put on the field and trust. They’re very easy to coach,” Mason said. “They’re going to react to the ball. If I put them in the right spot, they’re going to do the rest. They have a lot of natural ability and things that are hard to coach.”
Bellamy said she knows she can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
“I’m very athletic. I can get pretty high off the ground so I just tell her to throw it up and hopefully I catch it,” she said.
After both teams turned the ball over on downs late in the fourth, the Panthers got the ball one last time at their own 29 with 1:12 remaining.
Dison marched the Panthers downfield and with no time left on the clock, she stretched the ball over the goal line before her flag was pulled for a 6-yard touchdown run. But the Pirates survived the conversion attempt and took the first of two games between the county rivals this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.