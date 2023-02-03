Kasey Strom of Crystal River gets set to lift 95 pounds in the snatch competition at 169 pounds Friday at the Region 1A-3 Championships at The Villages. Strom is looking for a repeat trip to state after a pair of top-three finishes.
Kasey Strom of Crystal River gets set to lift 95 pounds in the snatch competition at 169 pounds Friday at the Region 1A-3 Championships at The Villages. Strom is looking for a repeat trip to state after a pair of top-three finishes.
THE VILLAGES — A pair of Crystal River girls weightlifters appear primed to make a return trip to state after their performances Friday at the Region 1A-3 Championships at The Villages Charter School, while another Pirate or two could be looking at a first-ever state berth.
Kasey Strom at 169, a state qualifier a season ago, placed second in the Olympic division (combined weight totals in snatch/clean and jerk) with a total of 255 pounds and placed third in the traditional division (bench press/clean and jerk) with a combined weight lifted of 280.
Emily Fultz medaled at state last season in the snatch and also appears in good shape to qualify for state in both divisions at 199 pounds. The Pirate took third in Olympic with a total of 255 and fourth in traditional with a total of 280.
Crystal River’s heavyweights also had good days. Nevaeh Beauchamp placed fifth in Olympic with 255 pounds, while Madison Boase took fifth in traditional (305) and seventh in Olympic (245).
Paige Black at 110 placed eighth in both divisions. She lifted a total of 155 pounds in Olympic and 190 in traditional.
Only the individual champions at the regional earned an automatic berth to state. With four regions in Class 1A, those four regional winners automatically move on and the next 16 best performances across the state earn at-large berths to the 1A State Finals held Feb. 18 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
The state qualifiers will likely be announced Sunday after all of the regions are completed.
“Kasey Strom, Emily Fultz and Nevaeh Beauchamp all have a strong chance at qualifying for state,” head coach Michelle Dickemann said. “With two weeks to prepare, we are looking forward to the opportunity to improve even more.”
The Pirates placed fourth as a team in Olympic and seventh in traditional.
“Crystal River was represented well today. With a fourth-place finish as a team in Olympic lifts, we are so proud of their work ethic and performance today,” Dickemann said.
