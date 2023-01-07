Tim Gray of Crystal River, right, stacks his Central foe onto his shoulders for a pin at 220 pounds in the first round of the District 1A-5 dual tournament Saturday in Crystal River. The Pirate wrestler went 4-0 on the day with four pins.
CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River wrestling team had hopes of finishing in the top two Saturday at home in the District 1A-5 dual tournament, but the Pirates gave up too many pins in losses to Weeki Wachee and Nature Coast Tech and finished fourth in the six-team field. The top two squads advance to regionals.
“Moving forward we have to put this behind us and concentrate now on District IBT,” head coach Guy Touchton said. “We saw corrections we need to make and we have a lot of kids hurt, we need to get them healthy and back on the mat. We have plenty of time to get healthy and make corrections.”
The Pirates opened the day with a 66-9 victory over Central (Brooksville).
Lilyana Rodriguez at 120, Peyton Godfrey at 160 and 220-pounder Tim Gray won by fall, Mitchell Hauter won by disqualification at heavyweight and seven other Pirates won by forfeit.
In the semifinals, the Pirates and Weeki Wachee faced off.
The Hornets went up 6-0 with a pin, but returning state qualifier Blaine Reed bumped up to 120 and earned a pin for the Pirates to knot the match.
Five falls in a row for the Hornets made it 36-6. Godfrey won by 16-1 technical fall to keep the Pirates alive, but Weeki Wachee registered a pin at 182 to clinch the meet.
Joel Velazquez collected an 8-0 major decision at 195 and Gray won by first-period fall at 220 for the other two Crystal River victories.
The Hornets won all nine of their matches by fall in the 54-21 triumph.
“During the Weeki Wachee loss, they just out-wrestled us. Their boys came here to wrestle. Not saying ours didn’t, but they wanted it a little bit more,” Touchton said. “We’ve been dealing with some injuries and infections, but so has everybody else. Hat’s off to Weeki Wachee. They came out to wrestle and defeated us.”
The Pirates rebounded with a 58-15 consolation semifinal win over Dunnellon. Rodriguez, Sam Pennington, Ben Williams, Houston Erlandson, Bryce Blankenship and Gray won by pins and Velazquez had another major decision, 9-0.
That set up the third-place match between the Pirates and Nature Coast Tech.
The Sharks raced out to a 42-0 lead with six falls and a forfeit.
Blankenship started the Pirate comeback with a fall at 182. Velazquez followed with a pin at 195 and Mitchell Hauter won by forfeit at 220. Gray bumped up to heavyweight and decked the Sharks’ big man in 39 seconds to make it a 42-24 NCT lead. Aiden Reed won by fall at 106 to close the gap to 42-30.
At 113, Blaine Reed checked in at the table first and received a forfeit to make it 42-36, but the Sharks collected their seventh pin of the dual at 120 for the 48-36 victory.
“I’m going to take that loss myself,” Touchton said. “Came down to who was supposed to check in first, our guy wasn’t supposed to check in first and he did. Good coaching strategy by them. They got us. They avoided Blaine.
“I’m proud of our guys. Some JV kids got to step up and they tried their best. But at the end of the day we just couldn’t come away with the wins.”
Hernando easily won the district title with wins over Nature Coast Tech (59-22) and Weeki Wachee (48-27).
