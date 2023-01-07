CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River wrestling team had hopes of finishing in the top two Saturday at home in the District 1A-5 dual tournament, but the Pirates gave up too many pins in losses to Weeki Wachee and Nature Coast Tech and finished fourth in the six-team field. The top two squads advance to regionals.

“Moving forward we have to put this behind us and concentrate now on District IBT,” head coach Guy Touchton said. “We saw corrections we need to make and we have a lot of kids hurt, we need to get them healthy and back on the mat. We have plenty of time to get healthy and make corrections.”

