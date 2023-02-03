BROOKSVILLE — A furious second-half rally by the Crystal River girls basketball team fell short Friday night in the District 4A-9 championship game against Anclote.
Playing at Nature Coast Technical High School, the scene of Wednesday night’s thrilling 47-44 victory over top-seeded Weeki Wachee, the fourth-seeded Pirates were looking to cap off the tournament with a third win in four nights.
But the third-seeded Sharks (19-7) made some big plays in the final minute to hold off the Pirates (16-10), 62-53. It was a 55-53 game with a minute remaining, but Anclote outscored the Pirates 7-0 in that final minute to pull away.
“The first half we came out a little tight, it just lasted a little bit longer than I expected,” head coach Curtis Wells said. “Once we clamed down we started playing our game and we eventually wore them down. I thought we were going to take it, but they made a few more plays at the end of the game.”
With a minute left, Anclote’s Jamariya Jackson made one free throw and missed the second, but it was rebounded by the Sharks and Breanna Ortega was fouled. Ortega also went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe, but her miss was rebounded by center Amelia Gatson and she easily scored to make it 59-53. An Ortega layup off a Crystal River turnover with 31 seconds left all but sealed the victory.
“We left it on the court. Everything. From blood, sweat and now we have the tears unfortunately,” Wells said.
The Sharks raced out to a 13-4 lead and led by as many as 15 before the Pirates ended the first half on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to nine at 32-23. The Sharks missed nine free throws in the half, while the Pirates missed all of their 3-point attempts.
Ijy Edwards finally knocked down the first 3-pointer for the Pirates late in the third quarter and a Madison Peightal bucket moments later cut the lead down to four.
Anclote took a 43-38 lead into the final quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Edwards and Jaylin Devaughn early in the fourth made it a 45-44 Anclote lead and Peightal made a layup with 5:30 remaining in the game to give the Pirates their first lead, 48-47.
But Crystal River went dry from behind the 3-point line the rest of the way and was outscored 15-5 down the stretch.
“I don’t know what it is about this gym. For every game, we just cannot shoot,” Wells said. “We always come in here and just shoot poorly. But they weren’t shooting as well as they probably expected to either.”
Anclote’s Gatson gave the Sharks the lead for good at 52-51 with one of her many put-backs from an offensive rebound.
“No. 23 is definitely a handful,” Wells said of Gatson. “We just didn’t really have an answer for her.”
Edwards led the Pirates with 17 points, Peightal added 14 and Devaughn and Angel Williams had 8 points each. Alexis Herndon chipped in 4 points and Savannah Amsbury had 2.
Ortega finished with a game-high 27 points for Anclote and Gatson had 18.
