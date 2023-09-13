Sometimes, but certainly not always, an angler is fortunate enough to get what we call a true Nature Coast slam.
Hey, anytime you can catch in one outing a nice trout, cobia and redfish — especially all on artificial — that’s cool. And that’s just what Larry Bunting did. Larry and his good friend Preston John wanted to just get into some decent fishing, but we didn’t expect the slam.
There’s really only two ways to go about achieving it. One, you have to make it your goal and try to shoot for it from the start of the day. You catch a trout, immediately go and target a red. You catch that red, shift gears and concentrate on your cobia. The other way is naturally be blessed and advantageous.
Because of the low morning tide, we started the day on the open flat for trout. We had a westerly breeze, so I knew that when the tide turned and started coming in we would have good water for some redfish.
The trout fishing was a little slow, however the ones we did catch were good quality. Then, at the same time that we were trout fishing using the plastic jigs under popping corks, Larry hooked into his cobia. So, you can guess the rest. Yep, just as soon as the tide turned, we were off to seal the deal around the islands and backcountry.
We had good tidal flow and water for trolling around the banks. It wasn’t long before Larry was able to hook into his red on an inline gold spinnerbait, called the “Stalker.” Incredible flash, wobble and vibration just like a gold spoon. Except it’s incorporated with a 3-inch plastic paddle tail jig by saltwater assassin. Which naturally can be replaced if it gets chewed up.
After some more fishing, the day was complete and ended with good guys, good fishing, a happy Pennsylvania angler, and a happier captain. Thanks guys. Like Tebow said, “let’s do it again!”
