MOUNT DORA — Four individual championship performances and several personal-best marks led the Seven Rivers Christian track and field teams to very productive days at the District 1A-7 Meet held Friday at Mount Dora Christian Academy.

The Warrior girls placed second out of 11 teams with 112 points and the boys were fifth out of 10 clubs with 57.5 points. Both will be bringing several athletes back to MDCA on May 6 for the Region 1A-2 Championships, with state meet berths on the line. The top 4 place finishers in each event Friday advanced to regionals.

