Emily Eden, left, and Jurisah Bailey, center, of Seven Rivers Christian run the curve during the 200-meter dash at the District 1A-7 Track and Field Meet held Friday at Mount Dora Christian Academy. Eden won the event and Bailey was second.
Mary Summers of Seven Rivers Christian, right, keeps pace with a pair of runners Friday during the 1,600-meter run at districts in Mount Dora. The Warrior sixth-grader finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Sean Graham of Seven Rivers Christian races to the finish line on his way to a runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash Friday at districts. The Warrior also took second in the 200 to qualify for regionals in both.
Emily Eden, left, and Jurisah Bailey, center, of Seven Rivers Christian run the curve during the 200-meter dash at the District 1A-7 Track and Field Meet held Friday at Mount Dora Christian Academy. Eden won the event and Bailey was second.
Mary Summers of Seven Rivers Christian, right, keeps pace with a pair of runners Friday during the 1,600-meter run at districts in Mount Dora. The Warrior sixth-grader finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Sean Graham of Seven Rivers Christian races to the finish line on his way to a runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash Friday at districts. The Warrior also took second in the 200 to qualify for regionals in both.
MOUNT DORA — Four individual championship performances and several personal-best marks led the Seven Rivers Christian track and field teams to very productive days at the District 1A-7 Meet held Friday at Mount Dora Christian Academy.
The Warrior girls placed second out of 11 teams with 112 points and the boys were fifth out of 10 clubs with 57.5 points. Both will be bringing several athletes back to MDCA on May 6 for the Region 1A-2 Championships, with state meet berths on the line. The top 4 place finishers in each event Friday advanced to regionals.
Eden sweeps sprints
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Emily Eden grabbed a pair of individual gold medals and nearly claimed one in a relay as well.
The Warrior junior won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.72 and the 200 in 26.53. Both were personal-best clockings this season.
Eden went to the state meet in the 300 hurdles last season but knows it will be tougher to make it this year in the sprints.
"I definitely think it's a different ballgame," she said. "Because 300 hurdles is a little different than the traditional sprints I'm doing now. The traditional sprints are very competitive."
Teammate Jurisah Bailey was second to Eden in both sprints, with times of 12.91 in the 100 and 26.62 in the 200. The returning triple jump state qualifier also took runner-up honors in that event with a leap of 36-feet 11-inches.
Another returning state qualifier for the Warriors, Julia Shipes, won the district championship in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 3/4. She placed fifth in that event at the Class 1A State Meet last season.
"I could have done better in the high jump and I should have," Shipes said.
Shipes also was fourth in the long jump — another event she went to state in last season — and on the runner-up 4x100 relay team to qualify for regionals in those events as well.
Eden, Bailey and Nora Leonard joined Shipes on the 4x100. Eden nearly ran down the anchor runner from Wildwood at the end, but the Wildcats got the win in 50.92, to 50.96 for the Warriors.
"That was a fight. I think a little more work and we got it," Eden said of the close finish. "Happy with how well the 4x100 is doing. Definitely excited to work on that more."
Shipes was also very pleased with the 4x100.
"I'm really excited for our 4x100. I love running with them," she said. "Our handoffs have to be clean for us to get even faster. And we just need to work individually on our speed."
Other members of the girls' team who finished in the top 4 to advance to regionals were Annalise de Beer, fourth in the triple jump, third in the discus and fourth in the javelin; and sixth-grader Mary Summers, second in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200.
Johnson powers way to shot title
Kamryn Johnson admits he doesn't have the best form in the shot put, but he has plenty of power to make up for it. The Warrior junior won the district title with a toss of 44-5 1/2, nearly a foot farther than the runner-up.
"It feels really good. I worked hard for it," Johnson said. "After last year I really wanted it badly, so I put all my time and effort to get this today and hopefully can keep it moving forward after this. Definitely going to try and recover but get more of my technique down. Need to learn how to glide better."
Johnson said his technique is a work in progress but he's excited to work on it.
"Right now, it's probably about 95% is power and 5% of it is technique. But my coach is working with me on that, trying to get the technique down," Johnson said. "Once I get my technique down I'm going to try and be a monster in every event. I've always loved shot and I look forward to keep on learning and keep getting better."
The Warrior said he hasn't really looked ahead to see what the competition at regionals looks like. He is more worried about doing his job and seeing what happens.
"You just go out there and do what you can do to the best of your ability and hope for the best," he said. "At the end of the day you were either good enough or someone beat you to it."
Sean Graham had a great day in the sprints for the Warriors. He blazed to runner-up times of 11.35 in the 100 and 23.18 in the 200 to advance to regionals in both.
Also finishing in the top 4 and making the trip to regionals is Nehemiah Vann in the discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.