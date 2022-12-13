LECANTO — It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night at Warrior Park.
Unfortunately for the Seven Rivers Christian girls soccer team, Patel played just a little better in the second half than the Warriors did in the first.
For the second time this season, the Trailblazers out of Tampa earned a 3-2 victory over the Warriors, this time after trailing 2-0 at halftime.
“It was a disappointing second half. We played last night away and I think maybe we saw a little bit of the effect of that the last part of the game,” Warriors head coach Rob McDougal said. “I felt like we had a lot of great chances in the first and second half. McKala Peters did a great job crossing the ball and we had the ball four of five times in front of their goal and weren’t able to put that in. We didn’t take advantage of it. (Patel) kept fighting and got the equalizer and then a little bit later got the goal to go ahead. You look back at the chances you missed earlier in the game and that made the difference.”
The Warriors fell to 6-4-1, while the Trailblazers improved to 6-1.
The game couldn’t have started any better for the Warriors, as Victoria Sheffield put the ball in the back of the net just 30 seconds into the match when the goalkeeper misjudged where the ball was headed.
With under 10 minutes left in the half, Peters lofted a long shot toward goal and it went just above the Trailblazer goalkeeper’s hands for a 2-0 lead.
The second half was nearly a mirror image in favor of Patel.
Ariana Velez scored a goal just 30 seconds into the second frame to cut the Warriors’ lead to 2-1.
After several Seven Rivers Christian scoring chances failed, the Trailblazers tied the match on a long kick by Natasha Sax.
Just a handful of minutes later, the Trailblazers took the lead on an Alisha Chacko header.
The Warriors had a few good scoring chances in the final 15 minutes, including a corner kick on the final play of the game, but could not convert any of them into a goal.
“I think we just slipped up a few times. They had some really good shots and we just weren’t able to recover,” Seven Rivers Christian senior center back Graceann Schlisner said. “I think our offense, we have a lot of improvement to go, but I feel like we’re going to get there.”
The Warriors’ captain said she’s looking forward to the holiday break and a chance to practice.
“I think we’ll be able to do the finishing we need to do. The offense will really be able to grow. This past month we’ve had three games a week,” she said. “I think getting some good rest Christmas break and some practice time, we’re going to be able to score more goals and finish the season strong.”
McDougal said the Warriors will definitely be working on finishing plays in the box.
“I think we had more chances than them. I think they had six or seven really good chances. I think we had 12 or 13 really good chances. But they took advantage of theirs. We have to put the ball in the net when we have the chance,” he said. “Losing is no fun but you learn from it. You grow and get better. You go back to practice and work on the things you’re struggling with and that’s what we’ll do with our extra practice time.”
