LECANTO — Leave an underdog in the game long enough and eventually you will get bit.
That was the fate of the Lecanto flag football team Monday night at home in the District 1A-5 quarterfinals.
The Panthers, seeded second with a 10-2 record, lost their postseason opener to Central (Brooksville), 13-12. The Panthers had defeated the seventh-seeded Bears (6-7) 26-0 two weeks ago.
“We left them in it. When you give a team like that a chance to fight and stay in it, then they’re in it until the end,” Lecanto head coach Rick Keeran said. “They just got one more point than we did.
“We just couldn’t figure things out. Hat’s off to Central, they played tough.”
The Panthers will now hope to get into regionals with an at-large bid based on their body of work during the regular season.
“I have no idea if we will squeak in as an 8 seed in the region. That would be icing on the cake, but right now the cake is pretty tainted,” Keeran said.
Central scored on its first possession just five minutes into the game to take a quick 7-0 lead and put Lecanto on its heels.
The Panthers answered early in the second quarter on a Peyton Dison one-yard touchdown pass to Bianca Reed, but the conversion failed to keep it a 7-6 Bears lead at halftime.
Central scored on a 56-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter for a 13-6 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lecanto offense put together an 11-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter. It was highlighted by a 20-yard run by Dison and a 14-yard Dison pass to Mya Connor on 4th and 10 to keep the drive alive. Dison flipped a one-yard touchdown pass to Julia Parker to make it a 13-12 game. The conversion pass failed to keep it that score.
The Panthers got the ball back on its 15 with 1:52 left in the game and drove deep in Central territory with seconds left on the clock. Dison was knocked down on a run on the final play of the game for a penalty, to give the Panthers an untimed down on the Bears 11. A pass into the end zone slipped away from the receiver and the Bears celebrated the upset victory.
