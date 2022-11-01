Makayla Pungsuwan hits a shot last week during the district meet at Howey-in-the-Hills. The Panther freshman shot a 76 on Tuesday at the Region 2A-2 girls golf meet in Orlando to place fourth and lead Lecanto back to the state meet.
Makayla Pungsuwan hits a shot last week during the district meet at Howey-in-the-Hills. The Panther freshman shot a 76 on Tuesday at the Region 2A-2 girls golf meet in Orlando to place fourth and lead Lecanto back to the state meet.
There will be no waiting around for an at-large bid to state this year for the Lecanto girls golf team.
The Panthers finished third at the Region 2A-2 meet held Tuesday at Dubsdread Golf Course in Orlando to earn the final automatic berth for the Class 2A State Finals on Nov. 15-16 at Mission Inn at Howey-in-the-Hills.
It is the third straight trip to state for the Panthers, who had to wait and see after regionals last year if they would earn one of four at-large bids awarded throughout the state.
Seabreeze claimed the regional title Tuesday with a score of 213, followed by McKeel (337) and Lecanto (349). Bishop Moore Catholic battled for the third automatic bid all day but finished nine strokes behind the Panthers with a 358. The Villages was a distant fifth at 385.
"We seemed to battle for second all day, but we're happy to take third place," Lecanto head coach Stephanie Smith said. "The girls shot solid rounds and I'm proud of each of them."
Freshman sensation Makayla Pungsuwan led the Panthers again with a 6-over par 76, which tied her for fourth place. Last week at districts, she was the runner-up.
Riley Fletcher of Seabreeze earned medalist honors with a 74, while two others tie for second with 75s.
Angelica Smith was in the top 10 most of the day for the Panthers and finished with an 82 to tie for 13th overall. Lexis Smith tied for 18th with an 89, Haley Holderfield carded a 102 to tie for 30th and Saphira Mansfield had a 109 to tie for 36th.
"Makayla continues to demonstrate a strong game and will be one to watch. Angel came to play while battling a sore throat and recovering from being weak and in bed all weekend, so an 82 is not too shabby. Lexy's 89 was solid as well. To have three scores in the 80s and lower is something to be proud of," coach Smith said. "I'm just happy to be heading back to Mission Inn and building more memories with my team."
The Panthers were in first place after everyone on the team had completed at least six holes but dipped down to the fourth spot by the time everyone had made the turn, trailing Bishop Moore by a shot.
Seabreeze continued to pull away from the other three contenders, so it was a three-team battle for the other two automatic state spots between Lecanto, McKeel and Bishop Moore — which practically is next door to the course.
The Panthers jumped into second place early during the second nine holes, but eventually landed in the third spot through 14 holes and stayed there the rest of the way.
Pungsuwan started her day with a double-bogey and bogeys on two of her next four holes but turned it around with six pars and a birdie on her next seven holes. The Panther shot 2-over par on her final 13 holes. Angelica Smith had a birdie and nine pars in her round.
Also playing in the Region 2A-2 meet was a trio of Citrus Hurricanes for the second year in a row.
Junior Malena Hamilton tied for 26th with a 99, sophomore Payton Sowell was right behind in 28th with a score of 100 and junior Makayla Hartley tied for 39th with a 110.
