LECANTO — The Lecanto tennis teams hosted county rival Crystal River on Thursday and the Panthers came away victorious in both meets.
The Lecanto girls posted a 7-0 shutout victory, while the boys edged the Pirates 4-3.
Winners in singles for the Lecanto girls were Mirabelle Tahiri, 6-0, 6-0 over Emma Algor; Nandini Karanam 6-0, 6-1 over Rylee Elwell; Jahnavi Kompella, 6-0, 6-0 over Vijjearta Long; Sheeya Lachireddy, 6-0, 6-0 over Sophia Monsalve; and Neveah Recta, 6-0, 6-0 over Olivia Barkley. The Panthers doubles teams of Tahiri and Karanam (6-0, 6-1 over Algor/Elwell) and Lachireddy/Kompella (6-0, 6-0 over Long/Monsalve) also picked up wins.
The boys meet came down to the doubles matches after Lecanto won three out of five in singles play.
Stefan Young and Karthik Lachireddy sealed the victory for the Panthers with a 6-1, 6-1 No. 2 doubles win over Devon Hicks and Nathan Jackson.
Lachireddy also won his No. 3 singles match against Hicks, 6-4, 6-1 and Young won in No. 4 singles over Jackson, 6-0, 6-3.
Kyle Reudnink of Lecanto was the other singles winner on the team, with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Zachary Adams in No. 5 singles.
Austin Edwards and Jacob Silvey went undefeated on the day for the Pirates. Edwards defeated Nicholas Blackstock 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 singles and in No. 2 singles Silvery topped Josh Sevilla, 6-0, 6-2. Edwards and Silvey teamed up to defeated Blackstock and Sevilla 8-2 in the No. 1 doubles match.
In other tennis action Thursday, the Citrus boys started the season with a 7-0 victory over Central.
Singles winners for the Hurricanes were Riley Dodd (6-0, 6-0), Mason Bryant (6-4, 3-6, 10-8), Caleb Blanch (6-0, 6-0), Logan Shaw (6-0, 6-0) and Nemo Gonzalez (forfeit). Dodd and Shaw (8-1) and Blanch and Trentyn Roddenberry (8-0) won the doubles matches.
